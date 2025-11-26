Morning Buzz: November 26, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

"The Lion King" returns to DeVos Performance Hall

Disney's "The Lion King" is roaring back into Grand Rapids, and tickets are on sale now! The long-awaited return leaps onto the DeVos Performance Hall stage starting April 8 and runs for three weeks through April 26, with opening night set for April 9 at 7:30 P.M.

Showtimes include evening performances Tuesday through Friday, plus weekend matinees and evening shows. Extra magic packages for the ultimate fan experience are also available. This blockbuster tour has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers and remains the longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour in North America.

You can grab tickets at the DeVos box office, Ticketmaster, or broadwaygrandrapids.com.

Cold Is Cool Passport available for Michigan fourth and fifth graders

The Michigan Snowsports Industries Association (MSIA) has launched this season's Cold Is Cool Passport, designed for fourth and fifth graders who want to ski or snowboard across Michigan!

The program gives students an easy and affordable way to get outside all winter long. The passport provides up to three free lift tickets at over 25 ski areas statewide, along with discounts for parents and guardians. The digital app costs $30 and offers significant value for families looking to stay active.

The program is open to any fourth or fifth grader, with no residency requirement, making it a low-pressure way for kids to try the sport and for families to enjoy Michigan's winter together. The passport is available now at goskimichigan.com.

Stuff the Kawasaki Mule Toy Drive at Three Blondes Brewing

It's another opportunity to give back to children in need! Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven is holding their sixth annual "Stuff the Kawasaki Mule" toy drive! Bring a new, unwrapped gift for a child between the ages of two to 16 years old at Three Blondes' location in South Haven this Friday, November 28 between the hours of 11:30 A.M. to 9 P.M. and receive a free cheese pizza!

If you purchase the gift from a locally-owned business in South Haven, you will receive a free Three Blondes t-shirt! Just be sure to bring your receipt for proof of purchase. All toys will be donated to We Care Community Resource Center's Christmas Hope Toy Drive, helping local families this season.

Corewell Health opens trauma recovery center

Corewell Health has opened West Michigan's first trauma recovery center, providing free, comprehensive mental health support for any survivor of violent crime.

The center, located at 75 Sheldon SE, offers personalized care at no cost, funded by the State of Michigan. Programs include outreach, treatment planning, therapy, medication management, case management, and access to support groups and substance use resources. The goal is to significantly reduce PTSD and depression symptoms, improve emotional well-being and day-to-day functioning, and create a greater ability to manage substance use challenges.

Services are available now. Learn more at corewellhealth.org.

Meijer Gardens wins Travel Award from Good Housekeeping

Frederick Meijer Gardens was selected as a winner from Good Housekeeping's 2026 Travel Awards!

Meijer Gardens spans 158 acres and has been bringing over 850,000 visitors annually, witnessing world-class sculpture and horticulture in an immersive, accessible enviornment. The gardens celebrates 30 years in 2025, and is one of the most-visited museums nationally and worldwide according to "The Art Newspaper".

A full list of awards can be found on Good Housekeeping's Website.

