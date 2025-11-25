Morning Buzz: November 25, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kent County Animal Shelter receives $90,000 donation

The Kent County Animal Shelter just received a huge surprise - a $90,000 dollar gift from the Marie B. Schipper Trust, believed to be the largest donation in the shelter's history!

Marie Schipper was a lifelong animal lover, and she left this incredible legacy to help care for the pets she adored so much. Lmost $50,000 will build a brand-new natural enclosure to give shelter dogs more room to play, sniff, and de-stress. Another $26,000 will replace their 24-year-old x-ray machine with modern technology. The rest of the funds will support emergency veterinary needs.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way partners with Instacart

The Heart of West Michigan United Way has launched a new food delivery service program to make online grocery shopping more accessible for SNAP families in Kent County. The program is partnering with Instacart to offer over 200 SNAP-enrolled households up to four waived-fee orders per month for 18 months. This is through Instacart's Heal Fresh Funds stipends.

This means families can use their SNAP benefits to shop online from their favorite local retailers and get fresh, nutritious food delivered right to their doors without the delivery and service fee. Research shows expanding online grocery access can help low-income families, with one study finding families shopping online spent more per week on fruits and vegetables without increasing their total grocery bill.

You can dial 211 on your phone to get more information, or visit hwmuw.org.

Free holiday meals at Yesterdog

Yesterdog is serving up community love this Thanksgiving with free holiday meals at their Wealthy Street location. From 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. on Thursday, everyone is invited to stop in for their iconic hot dogs, soda, and for the first time ever, pumpkin pie.

Guests can enjoy up to three hot dogs each. No reservations are needed. The new owners say this giveback event continues their tradition of supporting neighbors who may be facing a difficult holiday season. To learn more about the Eastown location, visit yesterdoggr.com.

Mel Trotter Ministries community meals

Mel Trotter Ministries is bringing faith, fellowship, and a whole lot of love to DeVos Place this Thanksgiving Day. Their annual community meal happens Thursday, and it's completely free for anyone facing financial or personal challenges this holiday season.

Over 2,000 guests are expected with over 500 volunteers serving up turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and all the classic fixings. After the meal, people can also receive winter gear including coats, hats, and gloves, and The Rapid is providing free transportation to and from the event.

Meal prep runs from 5 A.M. to 11 A.M., and the community meal is served from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Thanksgiving dinner prices down in 2025

Good news for your holiday wallet! The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is down again this year!

The American Farm Bureau says a classic feast for 10 now averages $55.18 nationwide, which is a five percent drop from last year. Here in Michigan, we're even lower at $51.80. Turkey prices are leading the decline, with a 16-pound bird coming in at just $21.50, which is down more than 16 percent.

Half of the traditional ingredients also cost less this year, thanks to lower wheat prices and stores offering big holiday deals.

