Morning Buzz: November 25

1. Muskegon Rescue Mission making sure that everyone has a warm meal for Thanksgiving.

Today until 11 a.m. and tomorrow from 3 to 6 p.m. you can pick up a Thanksgiving basket at their Community Resource Center. It'll include a turkey, and all the traditional sides needed to prepare a complete holiday meal.

Those stopping by are asked to bring a valid ID and proof of household size, such as a birth certificate, DHS paperwork, or an insurance card.

For more details head to muskegonmission.org.

2. With Thanksgiving around the corner, many of you may already be getting into the Christmas spirit.

On Friday the City of Kalamazoo will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony!

Festivities are planned from 5 to 7 p.m. the tree gets lit around 6. Also new this year, attendees can donate new or gently used toys. They will be given to children ages 10 and under at December to Remember hosted by the Kalamazoo Youth Action Council.

The event will also include dance and music performances, plenty of holiday activities, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

3. Jingle Shop Hop, a Rockford area event, is happening on Monday, December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Acorn Resale Shop, Gild the Lily, and North Kent Connect are giving the first 50 people who stop by one of three pieces to create a make-n-take ornament.

There of course will be discounts, deals, and door prizes.

4. A brand-new marketplace is under construction in Wyoming.

Godwin Mercado Marketplace will be on the lot that was part of an old GM site that sat vacant for 15 years.

The hope is that Godwin Mercado will serve as a large community gathering place.

Construction is expected to be done by July or August of next year with an opening in spring of 2026.

5. A new indoor pickleball facility is coming to southwest Michigan. Friendly Pickle recently broke ground on its first location on D Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The 24,000-square-foot facility will be a pure pickleball experience, featuring 8 climate-controlled, championship-size courts, comfortable lounge areas, and top-notch training programs.

Construction is set to be complete by June of next year. You can get all the details by going to friendlypickle.com.