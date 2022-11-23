Morning Buzz: November 23

1. St. Julian Winery is partnering with Rabbi Jason Miller and Kosher Michigan to resume the production of Sholom Concord Wine.

First introduced in the mid-1940s, Sholom, a deliciously sweet wine made from 100-percent Michigan concord grapes has been a popular offering from the Michigan winery.

It stopped production in 2020 due to the loss of the winery's longtime friend and rabbi.

In order for a wine to be deemed kosher, several processes need to be met.

Sholom can be found at St. Julian's online store, their six tasting rooms, and at select retail partners.

2. This Small Business Saturday, Consumers Energy is giving away 10 Downtown Dollars to help support local businesses in Kalamazoo.

The free money can be used at more than 50 participating downtown restaurants, shops, and businesses.

The giveaway starts at 11:00 a.m. at 157 South Kalamazoo Mall and lasts until 1:00, or until they run out.

3. Looking for a cuddly, cozy way to stretch away your troubles? Join Mind Body Baby and adoptable kittens from the Humane Society of West Michigan for a 45-minute, family-friendly yoga class, on Friday, December 9.

Sign up for one of two evening classes to help you wind down for the weekend, either from 6 to 7 p.m., or 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

It's just $26 to drop in for a class, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting the pets at HSWM.

Registration information is at mindbodybaby.org.

4. GQT Movies has announced its lineup for Sensory Friendly Movie Nights at its theaters in Holland, Lowell, and Grand Haven. The films will be shown on the last Wednesday of each month. The films will be shown in a sensory-friendly format. Tickets will be available at a discounted price.

Due to seating being limited to one auditorium, guests are encouraged to arrive early at the theater. The next film shown will be Disney’s animated film “Strange World” on November 30. More information on sensory-friendly movie nights can be found on GQT Movie’s website.

5. Perk up! It's National Espresso Day.

Make one up at home if you have an espresso machine or visit a local cafe or coffee shop.

While you're there, you could pay it forward to the next customer. Or you could bring espressos for coworkers at the office, or try an espresso-based drink you may not have had before, like a latte or cappuccino.

You can post your favorite "pick-me-up" to social media with the hashtag National Espresso Day.