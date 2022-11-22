Morning Buzz: November 22, 2022

1. Degage Ministries is in need of donations for their Heartside Community Store.

It's part of an annual event that gives men and women served there the opportunity to buy low-cost gifts.

Right now, they're only at about 15 percent of their goal. There are three ways to give: buy from their wish list on Amazon, donate in person until December 9, or give cash in person or through the website.

2. The City of Kalamazoo is looking for young people who are making a difference.

The Social Justice Youth Awards recognizes individuals between 12 and 19 for community service, volunteerism, and leadership involving causes that promote justice and equity for everyone.

Adults, like teachers, mentors, and coaches can nominate candidates before November 30 by going to kalamazoocity.org/siya.

3. Celebrate the start of the World Cup at Grand Rapids Garage Bar and Grill on Friday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The party is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of screens to watch the games on and the party will also feature soccer games like teqball and pong with a small area for 5-aside pick-up and a fast-paced tournament at the halftime intermission.

Learn more on Garage Bar and Grill's Facebook page.

4. Kenny Chesney is coming to Grand Rapids for his "I Go Back Tour".

He just wrapped up this year playing for over 1.3 million people.

The tour will stop at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 6 with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. at vanandelarena.com.