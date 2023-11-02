Morning Buzz: November 2

1. Broadway Grand Rapids announced RUSH tickets are available to "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical."

The show will take place at DeVos Performance Hall from November 7 through November 12.

RUSH tickets are available to students and educators for all performances of "Tina" for just $30 each. All you need is a valid school ID.

Tickets are limited to two per person and are available to purchase at the box office the day of the show two hours before showtime.

You can learn more about this at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

2. Get ready to time travel and take a seat behind the wheel of an authentic Ford Model T.

The Gilmore Car Museum just announced dates for the Model T Driving Experience in 2024.

Driving a Model T is nothing like driving a modern vehicle. The early 1900s car is controlled by three pedals on the floor, a handle beside the seat, and two small levers on the steering wheel. Plus drivers had to turn a hand crank on the front of the vehicle, all the while adjusting the choke and fuel mixture! So you'll be getting an authentic experience.

Driving dates will take place from May through October, but you need to register for your time slot. Classes fill up fast, so don't wait to secure your 2024 date!

3. A newer restaurant in Ada is already expanding! Myrth, an artisan pizza and pasta restaurant that opened this past summer, Is now offering lunch and takeout services on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with Myrth's wood-fired pizzas, lunch will feature several new sandwiches, salads, and soups. Additionally, guests can now enjoy Myrth's farm-to-table creations from the comfort of their own homes through the restaurant's takeout service.



4. Now that it's November we must start thinking about the holidays. You can shop for a unique gift at the Holland Area Arts Council's annual Yuletide Holiday Market.

This event features 20 talented local artisans showcasing their unique creations, including pottery, paintings, handmade jewelry, candles, knit and crochet items, woodworking, textiles, paper goods, fused glass, beadwork, and much more.

The market will take place on November 18.

