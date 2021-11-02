Morning Buzz: November 2

1. Today voters will go to the polls, many voting for mayor, and one district selecting a new state senator.

In-person polls are open until 8 p.m. Check with the Michigan Secretary of State's voter information center website to view a sample ballot and confirm your polling destination.

You don't need to show a photo ID to vote, but it does speed up the process.

If you're voting absentee but haven't returned your ballot, take it to your local clerk or put it in a dropbox in your jurisdiction rather than mail it. It must be back to the clerk's office tonight to be counted.

2. Snag a pic with the Lowell PD and you could snag a Ring Doorbell.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department announced Amazon is donating cameras for the contest. All you have to do is find a member of Lowell PD, take a fun photo, and attach it to the original post.

The 5 pictures with the most amount of likes by December 6 will take home the prize.

There is no limit to the number of photos you can submit.

Find the link to the original post here.

3. Popular downtown candy store, Rocket Fizz, will be operating a pop-up toy store on the Kalamazoo Mall in the former AT&T space at 125 South Kalamazoo Mall.

Rocket Fizz, known for its wide array of candy and soda pop has been a staple "must visit" in Kalamazoo since they first opened in March 2018.

The toy store will feature many classic and retro toys along with more modern and educational toys as well.

The store is scheduled to open on Black Friday and operate Thursday through Sunday until the end of the year. Follow their progress and get more information on social media.

4. As you start your holiday shopping, FedEx says it's going to cost shippers more to get your packages where they need to be on time.

FedEx will be adding a fuel surcharge to all FedEx Express, Ground, and Freight shipments.

The charges started on Monday, and they plan to add more surcharges in January. This means many shipping rates will increase by an average of roughly 6 percent.

5. Daylight savings time is almost here, and so are the debates and criticisms surrounding it.

Get ready to fall back early Sunday morning when daylight saving time officially ends. The change of time comes with an extra hour of sleep, with extra confusion and disruption to your sleep schedule sprinkled in.

Every state except Hawaii and Arizona observes the end of daylight saving, but every year more and more states debate whether changing the clocks twice a year does more harm than good.

According to experts, daylight saving time accounts for a higher rate of car accidents and health problems related to lack of sleep.