Morning Buzz: November 17

1. Downtown Holland is hosting its annual Holiday Open House Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

50 businesses are taking part with free gift wrapping, giveaways, holiday refreshments, discounts, and more.

Bring the whole family, because Santa will be out and about, along with reindeer, carolers, and plenty of fun!

2. The iconic train display that once found its home in Breton Village Mall is back on display for the fifth year at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. It's called the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Express, and it opens this Saturday.

It includes nods to the life of President Ford here in Grand Rapids, including the now-closed south high school. Ford was a 1931 graduate.

New this year, a replica of the Presidential Museum. The display will be open through January 2 and is included with museum admission.

3. To celebrate 25 years of holiday cups, Starbucks is giving away a limited-edition reusable cup.

Starting today, Starbucks customers who order any size handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in-store or online will receive the 2022 collectible red cup.

Supplies are limited, so check participating locations and starbucks.com for more details.

4. Girls on the Run of Greater Kalamazoo is now registering girls in grades 3 through 5 for their 21st season.

The program fee is $170 and includes 10 weeks of lessons, opportunities to build friendships, two t-shirts, a water bottle, entry into the 5k event and a 5k finisher's medallion and so much more.

Registration is available at girlsontherunkazoo.org.