Morning Buzz: November 15

1. Guiding Light, a longtime local non-profit dedicated to helping individuals recover from addiction, will hold two Thanksgiving meals this weekend to celebrate the season.

On Sunday, November 20 they'll open their doors for the Thanksgiving community meal, which is for anyone in the Heartside Neighborhood who wishes to take part.

The community meal will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. the day before, on Saturday, November 19, Guiding Light will host the Guiding Light family Thanksgiving for people connected to the addiction recovery program.

To learn more just head to guidinglightworks.org.

2. For the 22nd year, local artist and business owner Carolyn Stich has created a Holland-themed holiday card.

This year's card is titled "Magic at the Mill" in honor of Holland's inaugural musically synced light show at one of Holland's most treasured spaces.

You can buy the cards at the Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Carolyn Stich Studio and a few other places throughout Holland.

They are $3 for a single card and $18 for a package of 10. Proceeds will go to the Critter Barn.

3. The post office is looking for volunteer elves to answer letters to Santa.

Once verified, these volunteers can look through letters children have written to Santa. When they find one that strikes their fancy, they get a gift from "Santa" and send it to the writer.

The program has existed for more than 100 years. Anyone interested must register on operation Santa’s website and go through an identity verification process.

4. Musical comedy icon "Weird Al" Yankovic is coming to West Michigan next year. Yankovic will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Thursday, February 2.

Tickets to the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and the Kalamazoo State Theatre Box Office.

Tickets start at $52.50 plus fees.

"The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" is Yankovic’s first trip on the road since 2019. The tour promotes itself as a "stripped-down" version of past performances, playing smaller venues with no costumes, props or "theatrics."