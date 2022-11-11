Morning Buzz: November 11

1. The Annual United Veterans Council Of Kent County will hold its Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade starting at 6:00 tonight.

It kicks off on division under the I196 overpass and continues south on Fulton and east to Veterans Memorial Park.

A ceremony of remembrance starts at the park immediately after.

The lineup for the parade is at 5:30 and everyone is welcome along the route to honor veterans from West Michigan and beyond.

2. Holland is ready for the holidays and wants you to be too! Tonight is their annual Shop Til You Drop.

The popular event runs from 7-10 p.m. Nearly 40 downtown businesses will offer special, late-night discounts.

It's a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, pick up some gifts and maybe find something for yourself!

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting a holiday food drive all this month to help those facing hunger in our community.

Fans are asked to bring a canned or non-perishable food item or many items to each game and drop them off at guest services behind section 104. All of that food will go to Feeding America West Michigan.

Each donation equals a raffle ticket to win a signed jersey and puck along with a 4-pack of tickets to the New Year's Eve game.

All donations are accepted, but they really need peanut butter, spaghetti noodles and sauce, canned fruit and meals, soup, ramen, and pancake mix.

4. Kalamazoo, mark your calendars for the annual tree-lighting ceremony on November 25.

The event will be held at Bronson Park from 5–7 p.m.

Bronson Park will be lit at approximately 6 p.m. Following a reading of 'twas the night before Christmas.

The event will include music, food trucks, crafts, reindeer, live painting, a grinch tent, visits with Santa, and more.

The Holly Jolly Trolley will operate from 5–9 p.m. and will continue to offer rides downtown for the remainder of the holiday season

Soul artist Yolonda Lavender and the Kalamazoo concert band are scheduled to perform too.

5. Most people don't like fruitcakes, but maybe their tune will change in this new version of the holiday staple.

Mountain Dew is unveiling its new flavor, "Fruit Quake," for a limited time.

The brand says the drink called the " Fruit Quake” features a sweeter taste of fruitcake.

On the outside, it displays the traditional holiday colors and is available in cans and bottles.

Starting this month, the new drink will be available nationwide.