Morning Buzz: November 10

1. Kentwood Police Department is in need of police officers. The best part? No prior experience is required.

Through this unique sponsored recruit position, KPD will provide selected applicants a full scholarship to attend the GVSU Police Academy or another approved police training program in spring 2024. Additionally, you'll receive competitive pay and benefits throughout the program, including health insurance, life insurance, and more.

After successfully completing the academy and other required certifications and training, you'll be sworn in as a patrol officer with the Kentwood Police Department.

Applications can be found on the city's website and are due by the end of the day today, so act fast if you're interested.

2. Honor Veterans Day with a little exercise.

The fourth annual Veterans Day 5, starts and finishes at the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids tomorrow, Saturday, November 11. Courses include timed 5-mile and 5k runs, along with a no-charge, untimed half-mile remembrance walk.

The Veterans Day 5 will benefit the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.

There's also a community pancake breakfast available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. It's free for all registered 5 mile and 5k participants, and volunteers.

There's still time to register at runsignup.com.

3. Embrace the cold and lace up those ice skates, Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink is opening on November 24.

Admission to the ice rink is $2 for those 17 years old and younger and $4 for adults 18 and older. Skate rental is included with admission.

Visitors can walk up to skate or reserve skate times online.

In addition to open skating, the rink will host events throughout the winter season, including the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on December 1. Find all the details at grandrapidsmi.gov.

4. West Michigan branches of the Salvation Army will host annual Kettle Kick-Off events in the coming days.

The Kent County Branch's kickoff event is scheduled for today at 5 p.m. on the Blue Bridge downtown. The bridge will glow red to mark the start of the annual fundraising campaign. There will be music from the Fulton Heights Citadel Songsters & Brass Ensemble, plus hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts.

The Kalamazoo-area kettle kickoff is scheduled to begin on November 17. The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year. It supports programs year-round, including food pantries, housing and utility assistance, senior programs, and more.

5. The Turkey Trot returns to Grand Rapids in a couple of weeks. Organizers are looking for a few extra hands.

The annual event has become one of the largest Thanksgiving Day experiences in West Michigan, with well over 4,000 people running the streets of Grand Rapids.

Proceeds support athletics at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

If you're interested in volunteering just head to grps.org/turkeytrot.