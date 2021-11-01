Morning Buzz: November 1

1. Wahlburgers opens up at 3 p.m. today on Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The menu consists of not just burgers, there's also a hand-picked list of local drafts.

At the opening, the fire department and the Mental Health Foundation of Western Michigan will be there.

The restaurants in the new Residence Inn building.

2. Starting today, pay extra attention to where you park in Grand Rapids. Seasonal parking will begin soon.

So remember this: on even dates, you need to park on the side of the street with even addresses. On odd days, park on the odd side of the street.

Park on either side of the street from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. but make sure you move your car in time.

3. By the end of this week, children could be eligible for the Pfizer shot for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the CDC is expected to give final recommendations for COVID vaccinations for young kids. It's the final step in the approval process.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds last week.

The shots would be a third of an adult dose and would make 28 million kids eligible for a COVID vaccine.

If the CDC gives its approval, shots could start being administered as early as Wednesday.

4. With more people getting ready to travel out of the country, the US is ramping up its passport approval process.

According to the state department website, routine passport processing is now expected to take between

eight and eleven weeks.

Wait times for expedited processing, which costs extra, are also down to five and seven weeks.

Just this past July, expedited passports took between 12-18 weeks to process due to a massive backlog.

State Department officials still recommend applying for a passport at least four to six months prior to travel.

5. Chick-Fil-A brought back a seasonal dairy treat in time for energizing your shop-till-you-drop holidays.

The peppermint chip milkshake arrives back in Chick-Fil-A restaurants today, November 1.

It also comes with whipped cream and cherry when it's ordered in-store or for pick-up.

The holiday treat fans can get it in-store, on the Chick-Fil-A app, or on chick-fil-a.com.