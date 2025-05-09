Morning Buzz: May 9, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

This Saturday, Grand Rapids residents can participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, and once again, it's easy to help out.

Residents are encouraged to leave bags of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes for collection by letter carriers. Donations from West Grand Rapids will support The Other Way Ministries. In Kalamazoo, proceeds will benefit the non-profit Loaves and Fishes, while the rest of the region will benefit other local organizations addressing increased demand due to soaring grocery prices.

Financial contributions can be made at theotherway.org/donate.

A Blooming Experience with Grand Rapids' M.O.M.S. Club

The M.O.M.S. Club of Grand Rapids, a local, volunteer-led non-profit serving mothers and families since 2016, is hosting a free Mother's Day event called "A Blooming Experience" on Saturday from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. This will be at The Dwelling Place, located at 106 Division Avenue.

Founded by Markesha Witherspoon, the organization offers support, healing, and resources to local moms through various initiatives. This special event will feature a planting workshop, an empowering keynote from entrepeneur Linda Otterbridge, vendors, giveaways, and refreshments.

You can get more info on Eventbrite.

The 100 returns for competition

Start Garden's open contest for startups, "The 100", is back for its seventh year, inviting anyone with a business idea to compete for a share of $500,000 in no-strings-attached funding.

Considered the state's largest open business competition, it aims to fund 100 recipients. Ten finalists will each receive $20,000 at Start Garden's Demo Day on September 17, held at GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Video submissions are accepted from May 2 to July 8, 2025 for participants aged 14 and older. The competition involves submitting a 100-second video explaining the business idea, with 100 finalists each receiving $1,000 in July to prepare for Demo Day. At Demo Day, 10 winners will receive an additional $20,000.

Want to get more info? Head to 100.startgarden.com.

Kentwood Police Department summer youth academy

The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its free, four-day youth academy. This takes place July 28 through 31 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the police department.

The program offers hands-on experience in police training and operations, including traffic stops, DUI enforcement, building searches, subject control, and more. Participants will receive a uniform and daily lunch.

Applicants must pass a background check, undergo an interview, and attend an informational meeting with a parent or guardian.

Applications are due by May 16 and can be submitted online at kentwood.us.

Grand Rapids Gold youth basketball camp

The Grand Rapids Gold, The NBA G league affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will hold three one-week long basketball camps for children ages 8 to 14 in June and July. The Gold Academy camps offer on-court fundamental instruction designed to build basic skills with NBA G League staff, welcoming all skill levels.

Camps will be held at MSA Fieldhouse from June 23 through 26, Holland Recreation from July 7 to 10, and The Courthouse from July 14 to 17, each running Monday through Thursday from 8 A.M. to noon.

The camp includes a Gold Academy t-shirt, four Grand Rapids Gold tickets for the 2025-26 season, and snacks and sports drinks.

To register, head to the Gold's website.

