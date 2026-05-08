Morning Buzz: May 8, 2026

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Zeeland Public Schools celebrating robotics win

Zeeland Public Schools is celebrating a history-making win after the Cityside Middle School team called "Overclucked Bots" were crowned First Tech Challenge World Champions in Houston!

The team battled through connection issues and rose to the top against 336 of the best robotics teams on the planet, becoming the first middle school team to reach the FTC interdivisional playoffs.

Meanwhile, Zeeland's Ceekside Robodux also turned heads with a strong world championship run and a spot in the elimination tournament. Cityside students will get a hero's welcome today with a school assembly creating a world champion robotics season.

Mother's Day Comedy Jam in Kalamazoo

Looking for a unique Mother's Day gift idea? Start the night before, as this Saturday night brings the Mother's Day Comedy Jam to the Xperience by Luxury in downtown Kalamazoo.

Burrell Enterprise is featuring national headliner Jason Jenkins from St. Louis along with comedians Dave Jones and Chad Harris. Doors open this Saturday, May 9 at 8 P.M. with tickets starting at $30.

More information is available on Eventbrite or on the Burrell Enterprise Facebook page.

Love Your Muscles Day at Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness members in West Michigan can break a sweat for a good cause tomorrow during Love Your Muscles Day!

Select fit fusion clubs, including Crunch Kentwood and Crunch Walker, will host special-themed fitness classes to raise money for Augie's Quest to cure ALS.

Members can make voluntary donations throughout the day, plus donors will have a chance to win a free year of Crunch membership. To learn more or to donate directly, visit loveyourmuscles.com.

Mitch Albom at Hope College

Best-selling author Mitch Albom is bringing an inspiring message to Holland this weekend! Albom joins Hope College president Matt Scogin at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts this Saturday at 8:30 A.M. for a fireside chat titled, "A Morning With Mitch".

The discussion focuses on how generosity shapes communities and the impact of the Hope Forward program. The visit celebrates two students from Albom's Have Faith Haiti orphanage who are graduating from Hope College this year.

A community Q & A and refreshments will follow the main program. For more information, visit hope.edu.

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