Morning Buzz: May 8

1. A local teacher is up for a huge award, and she needs your help so she can help her students. Michelle Alber is the lead teacher of Business, Leadership, And Entrepreneurship at Innovation Central through GRPS. Right now, she's in the top five for the Readers Digest America's Favorite Teacher Contest. Her experience is a little different than many - she moved into education later in life, but that means she brought wisdom, experience, and a new perspective. If she wins, she gets $25,000 for her school. She says she would establish a fund for her program with the prize money so she could reach more students. She would also establish a scholarship. You can vote for free once a day or buy multiple votes that will help the non-profit Teach For America. Head to americasfavteacher.org/2024/michelle-alber.

2. Flat River Outreach Ministries in Lowell is hosting its 15th annual Food Fight, a fundraiser supporting the community with food, clothing, and resources. The competition runs until June 1, with a goal of 160,000 points, equivalent to $150,000 and 10,000 food items. Donations can be made through financial gifts, food contributions, or by dining at participating restaurants on benefit nights. The fundraiser supports programs that impact thousands of residents annually, providing food, school supplies, medical equipment, and community connections. For more details and ways to get involved, visit fromlowell.org/foodfight.

3. Turtles are in trouble around the world and here at home, so John Ball Zoo is helping to keep them safe. Its conservation team is now monitoring spotted turtles to collect data and help the population thrive. Spotted turtles are a threatened species in Michigan. Through this project, the zoo and the "Michigan Natural Features Inventory" monitor sites for spotted turtles. They hope to learn more about where and how they're living. The team marks, weighs, and measures the turtles and notes their condition. Data collected is then shared with the Michigan DNR, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, so the organizations can work together to help save the turtles. You can learn more by going to jbzoo.org/conservation.

4. Save the date. Water Pool-Ooza on the Grand is back. This free community event will be taking place on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park. The event is aimed at engaging families and students in water conservation efforts while providing a day of fun-filled activities and education. You can look forward to kayaking with GR Outside, touch a truck with the City of Grand Rapids Public Service Department, career exploration sessions and so much more. For more information head to grandrapidsmi.gov.

5. Blandford Nature Center is going to the birds for their Spring Migration Bird Bonanza. This family-friendly event celebrates both our feathered friends and outdoor exploration. It features guided birding hikes and accessible birding tours with local guides from the Grand Rapids Audubon Club, a wildlife photography presentation, and yard games. The event will be open-house style so you can come and go as you please. It's all happening a week from Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can find the full schedule at blandfordnaturecenter.org.