Morning Buzz: May 7, 2026

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Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns

The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Now in its 34th year, it's the largest one-day food drive in the country, with letter carriers collecting donations from your mailbox.

Just leave a bag of non-perishable items out by your box, and it will go straight to local food pantries. This includes cereals, bars, baby formula, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, dried beans, and pasta.

Dinner and movie night at The Momentum Center

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is inviting the public to a free dinner and movie night tomorrow starting at 5 P.M. The featured film "Words on Bathroom Walls" stars actor Charlie Plummer as a high school senior trying to navigate life and relationships while living with schizophrenia.

The story explores themes of acceptance, resilience, and the critical importance of human connection while dealing with mental illness. The Momentum Center provides these free meals every Friday, not just on movie nights, at their 7th Street location.

You can always get more information at momentumcentergh.org.

The Great Otaat Bake and Bingo Bash

One Township at a Time is hosting "The Great Otaat Bake and Bingo Bash" tonight from 5 to 8 P.M. at Dogwood Center for Performing Arts in Fremont.

The event supports efforts to reduce loneliness among adults 55 and older by creating meaningful community connections. There will be a community bake sale, rounds of bingo, door prizes, and a silent auction.

MCC recognizes Small Business Week

Small Business Week is here and Muskegon Community College is highlighting local entrepreneurs with a free pop-up shop at the Sturrus Technology Center. The event is a partnership between the MCC Lakeshore Fab Lab and Infinite Solutions Consulting Group to showcase creatives and small business owners from across the Muskegon area.

The public is invited to shop locally made goods and network with emerging vendors and it all starts today! Hours are from 12 to 8 P.M., but if you can't make that, there is a morning session tomorrow from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Get more information at muskegoncc.edu.

Southwest Michigan mural challenge

A colorful road trip with a reward at the end is back for another season! Visit Southwest Michigan is bringing back its popular murals challenge, inviting you to explore more than 30 public art pieces across Berrien and Cass counties through March 2027.

Participants can use the Visit Southwest Michigan app to check in at each stop with a photo, turning the experience into a mini art hunt. Hit ten murals, and you'll score a $20 gift card from St. Joe Today.

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