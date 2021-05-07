Morning Buzz: May 7

1. The Lake Express Ferry kicks off its 2021 season today!

The Ferry's 2020 season was delayed due to the pandemic, but they're back on schedule this year with some changes.

Passengers will have to complete a self-assessment before getting to the port. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines are also in place.

The ferry is a great way to get to the other side of Lake Michigan, especially for those who want to take their bike and car along.

To buy a ticket for the ferry, log onto their website, lake-express.com.

2. From boats to trains, vintage train rides are returning to West Michigan. The Coopersville and Marne Railway will start their popular passenger train rides in June.

All ticketing will be handled electronically, and passengers will have temperature checks and a COVID-19 screening before boarding the train.

For the schedule and other COVID-19 protocols, visit coopersvilleandmarne.org.

3. The Portage Farmers Market is opening back up for the season on May 9.

This is the sixth season of the farmers market. It'll be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot on South Westnedge Avenue.

The market will have more than 30 local vendors that will offer fresh produce, meat, baked goods, and flowers.

It will be open every Sunday from now until October 24, rain or shine.

4. Breakaway Music Festival has announced its line-up for the 2021 event in Grand Rapids.

It's returning to Belknap Park and will be headlined by Illenium and Quinn XCII on August 27 and 28.

Tickets for the two-day, multi-genre festival start at $99.99 for both nights and are available on their website at breakawayfestival.com.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, but if you have tickets from last year, organizers say they'll be good for the 2021 festival.

As the festival moves forward, organizers say they'll have COVID-19 procedures in place and will be working with local authorities to make the experience as safe as possible.

5. This year's Stomp Out Stigma Walk will be happening next Saturday, May 15. The annual walk is held to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

This year's participants will have the option to walk in person in downtown Grand Rapids or attend the event virtually.

There will also be both a drive-thru setting and a park and walk set up at the GVSU Seward parking lot from 8-10 p.m.

If you are planning on doing the walk, they ask that you stick to CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures.