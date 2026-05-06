Morning Buzz: May 6, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Dash shuttle seeing frequent stop times, new route

Grand Rapids is rolling out a pilot program on its free downtown Dash shuttle, aimed at getting people around the city faster and with less waiting. Starting this week, buses will arrive about every eight minutes, nearly twice as often as before, with a simpler loop that makes it easier to hop on and off.

City leaders say the change also helps keep costs in check, avoiding millions in future expenses. The updated route focuses on key downtown spots like DeVos Place, Van Andel Arena, and major parking areas, while cutting down trip times and boosting reliability.

Download the Mobile GR transit app for the updated schedule.

Team Tegan Community Blood Drive

A special blood drive is being held in Spring Lake this Saturday as the Rose family marks a major milestone in their daughter's journey. Tegan Rose was diagnosed with lukemia in March 2017 and was faced with empty shelves when she needed a critical blood transfusion. There was no blood of her specific type to facilitate a transfusion.

The Rose family created what is now the 10th annual Team Tegan Community Blood Drive to ensure other families would not face a similar shortage. The drive is happening this Saturday, with a goal of collecting 100 units. Reaching this goal will mean the team has saved more than 2,000 lives since Tegan's diagnosis.

The event is powered by Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. There is a direct link to sign up for a time to donate.

Deadline for National Cherry Queen applications is May 11

Traverse City is putting out the final call for young women to apply for the National Cherry Queen program. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 11.

The program, a signature tradition of the National Cherry Festival, gives participants the chance to build leadership skills while representing Michigan's cherry industry. The winner will recieve a $10,000 scholarship, plus travel opportunities, a full wardrobe, and the honor of serving as Cherry Queen, while the runner-up takes home $2,000.

Applicants need to submit materials including a bio, resume, headshot, and video, along with a sponsorship before moving on to selection weekend at the end of May. The process wraps up during the festival's 100th celebration in July when the new Cherry Queen will be crowned.

For more information, head to cherryfestival.org.

Tulip Time to have drone show honoring Hudsonville Ice Cream

There's an added event happening this weekend at Tulip Time's annual fireworks show, and it's a celebration of a local anniversary! Hudsonville Ice Cream is marking 100 years with a first-ever drone show spectacular over Kollen Park.

On Saturday, May 9, around 1,500 synchronized drones will light up the sky to honor the brand's heritage and its deep roots in West Michigan. The performance is the first of its kind in festival history and will take place in the evening just before the annual fireworks show.

Get there early for the food trucks, live music, and to find your best viewing spot.

Muskegon - The Lumber Queen play returns

Muskegon is bringing back "Muskegon - The Lumber Queen" after sold-out shows and rave reviews sparked overwhelming demand for an encore. The classic five act melodrama, set during the 1880s lumber boom, delivers a lively mix of romance, humor, and adventure with heroes to cheer and villains to boo.

Performances run this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday at 3 P.M. at The Stage at the Corner. Tickets are just $15.

For information and tickets, search "Muskegon The Lumber Queen" on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok