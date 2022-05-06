Morning Buzz: May 6

1. Aquinas College has a new president. After an extensive national search, Alicia Córdoba will serve as the school's ninth president.

Córdoba has more than 20 years of experience in Catholic higher education.

The previous president, Kevin Quinn decided not to renew his contract. Córdoba will start at Aquinas on July 1.

2. Needing to take a quick trip across Lake Michigan? The Express Ferry Service starts back up today.

The Ferry travels between Milwaukee and Muskegon. The ship has six daily crossings, it's a two-and-a-half-hour trip one-way.

To buy tickets, you can visit their website lake-express.com. They start at around $100 for a one-way trip.

3. Police officers in Kalamazoo rescued an owl earlier this week! Officers were called out to Conant Street to save him from being stuck between two fences.

A DNR officer who specializes in owls also came out to assist KDPS officers. Together they were able to get him out safely, and he was taken in for rehab afterward.

4. Binder Park Zoo will be offering a special discount to moms on Mother's Day.

The Zoo has announced admission to mothers will be half-off when accompanied by their children. The discount will also be available to grandmothers who are accompanied by their grandchildren.

At Binder Park Zoo, you'll be able to feed the giraffes, and goats, as well as the new zoo's addition: Norm the Zebu.

Food will also be available and people can ride on the wilderness tram.

Binder Park Zoo will be open on Mother's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available on their website.

5. Today's National Nurses Day, which kicks off Nurses Week.

A special time is set aside to thank nurses and other healthcare workers for their tireless hard work, especially during the pandemic.

National Nurses Week ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingdale, the founder of modern nursing. She became well-known while taking care of the wounded soldiers during the Crimean War.

So, give nurses a well-deserved shout out.