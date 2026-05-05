Morning Buzz: May 5, 2026

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Members First Credit Union named Hunger Hero Volunteer Group of the Year by Meals on Wheels West Michigan

In 2025 alone, Meals on Wheels served nearly 6,000 seniors in the Grand Rapids area with the help of 141 volunteer groups, but one of them is earning a special accolade. Members First Credit Union has been officially named the Hunger Hero Volunteer Group of the Year by Meals on Wheels of West Michigan!

The credit union's Grand Rapids teams are recognized for their hands-on work packing and preparing meals to ensure seniors can stay in their homes. This partnership comes as Members First celebrates 90 years of community service in Michigan.

Aria Ensemble spring concert

The Aria Ensemble women's choir is celebrating Spring with two performances of "Awakenings", designed to lift spirits and mark the season of new beginnings. The first concert is at 4 P.M. this Saturday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, with a second performance at 4 P.M. Sunday, May 17 at the Radcliff Village Condos Clubhouse, both in Grand Rapids.

Admission is free and audiences can expect a mix of musicals, lullabies, and folk favorites. The ensemble, now 16 voices strong, continues to welcome new members and hopes to inspire through the power of women singing together.

You can learn more on their Facebook page.

Farm History Day at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum

You can experience a day in the life of times gone by as the Michigan Flywheelers Museum hosts its annual Farm History Day on Friday, May 8 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The hands-on event is free for all schools and homeschool groups, offering a look at early 20th-century rural life in South Haven. Guests can explore a 1920s replica village and try activities like how to dip candles, churn butter, and make rope while watching the blacksmith pound iron and see logs cut into lumber. You can see more at michiganflywheelers.org.

Hobby Hop returns this weekend

Hobby Hop is back and it's turning one afternoon into a playground of possibilities with ten hands-on mini lessons led by local experts. Happening Saturday from 1 to 4 P.M. at The Lit in Grand Rapids, this event lets you sample everything from drumming and dance to jewelry making, theater, and even rolling into a little Dungeons and Dragons.

Every ten minutes, a bell rings, and you rotate to a new table to try a brand-new skill with zero pressure and no experience required.

Spots are limited to 80. Head to Eventbrite to get your tickets.

Roosevelt Park Farmers Market

The Roosevelt Park Farmers Market is back for its ninth season starting Thursday, May 7. The market will run every Thursday from 5 to 9 P.M. at Roosevelt Park on Van Raalte SW through October 8.

Visitors can shop local vendors like Pennington Acres or grab a bite from food trucks. For more information, visit rooseveltparkna.org.

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