Morning Buzz: May 5

1. Governor Whitmer is being honored for her service during the pandemic.

The John F Kennedy Library Foundation announced that she and six other recipients will receive the Profile in Courage Award.

The award is presented annually to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences.

2. A Kalamazoo staple is moving to Vicksburg.

Mackenzie Bakery was purchased by The Mill At Vicksburg owner, Chris Moore.

The bakery had been closed since last year, and the new bakery is set to open later this year on Prarie Street in downtown Vicksburg.

More information will be available at mackenziesbakery.com.

3. If you're looking for a reason to party on a Wednesday, today is Cinco de Mayo!

It's a day Americans celebrate Mexican-American Heritage and pride.

The United States Congress issued a proclamation in 2005 calling on Americans to observe Cinco De Mayo.

Most people do so by enjoying Mexican-themed food and drinks, like tacos and margaritas.

4. Tiffany and Company is releasing its first men's engagement ring.

The ring comes in platinum and titanium designs with a diamond in the center. The jeweler is naming it after its founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany.

He introduced the company's iconic women's engagement ring in 1886.

The men's ring will be available at Tiffany's in New York this month.