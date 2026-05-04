Morning Buzz: May 4, 2026

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2026 Safe Digging Ambassadog announced

There is a new top dog in town promoting safety across Michigan! Monty, a two-year-old Wire Fox Terrier from Dundee, has been crowned the new Safe Digging Ambassadog for Michigan Gas Utilities!

Out of nine finalists, voters selected this playful pup to be the face of a year-long campaign reminding residents to call 811 at least three days before starting any digging project. Whether you are planting a garden or installing a fence, calling 811 is free, easy, and the law to ensure underground utilities are marked and families stay safe.

AT&T Small Business contest

The AT&T Small Business contest is now open, and it's a chance for communities to show some love to the local spots that keep their neighborhoods thriving. From family-owned pizzerias to your go-to coffee shop, anyone can nominate a favorite business for a shot at $50,000 grand prize, with four more businesses each winning $5,000.

Submit a nomination in 250 words or less explaining what makes that business so special, and owners can enter themselves, too. Visit att.com/shesconnected to enter before the July 31 deadline.

Bloom Into Giving with RMHCWM

This spring, you can spring into action to help local families in need during a difficult time. Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan is kicking off its Bloom Into Giving collection drive running throughout the month of May.

An appeal is being made to the public to donate essential items like toiletries, paper products, and grab-and-go snacks to support families with children receiving medical care. Donations can be dropped off at the house, located at 1323 Cedar Street NE in Grand Rapids.

You can get more information on specific items and hours at rmhcwm.org.

"Trilogy" at Lowell Arts

Lowell Arts is opening a vibrant new exhibition called Trilogy, bringing together three unique collections that explore color, nature, and identity. Running now through July 11 at Lowell Arts, the show features everything from historically-inspired art quilts to luminous floral works.

Visitors can meet the artists and hear their stories during an artist talk on May 14. Hands-on masterclasses and a family-friendly cyanotype workshop are happening throughout the run as well. Admission is free.

Learn more at lowellarts.org.

Consumers Energy Foundation grants award to Friends of GR Parks

The Consumers Energy Foundation has awarded the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks $215,000 as part of its 2026 Planet Award program, supporting work along the Plaster Creek watershed.

The project will cover more than 200 acres and six miles of stream, focusing on removing invasive species, restoring native plants, and improving water quality and public access.

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