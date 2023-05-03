Morning Buzz: May 3

1. For the entire month of May Celebration Cinema will be raising money and awareness to help our community's mental health services. The West Michigan movie chain is going to donate 50 cents from the sale of every large popcorn bucket to support local mental health services and advocacy. The campaign will be going on at all 10 locations.

2. The Grand Rapids Symphonyhas a new President and CEO. Keith Elder will succeed Mary Tuuk Kuras, who retired last December. Elder brings a wealth and knowledge and leadership to the Grand Rapids Symphony from his time with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in Oklahoma. He'll officially begin his tenure July 1.

3. LIMA celebrating one of their co-founders 40th Birthdays. Stop by on Saturday, May 6 for Maria's Birthday Spring Market. Along with their candles, 7 other boutiques will be there as well. It'll run from 10am to 3pm. Also, they'll have Mother's Day and Teacher Appreciation gift options and great discounts. Learn more at limaunitedbylove.com.

4. Smiles from the Heart Free Dental Day is Friday, May 19. It will be held at the Contemporary Family Dental office located at 2005 Breton Rd. SE Grand Rapids and will offer free cleanings, fillings, and extractions. The event goes from 8am to 3pm and is first come, first serve. Learn more on their website.

5. John Ball Zoo is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year next month. The money raised at the “RendeZoo” event will be used to help the zoo educate children and families, save endangered species and celebrate wildlife. There will be unique animal experiences and the ongoing Grand Rapids Lantern Festival as a backdrop. RendeZoo is happening June 9 from 7pm to 10:30pm. General admission tickets are $150. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the John Ball Zoo website.