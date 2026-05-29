Morning Buzz: May 29, 2026

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GRPL Summer Reading Challenge begins June 1

The Grand Rapids Public Library's popular Summer Reading Challenge is back starting next Monday, June 1, and it's open to readers of all ages!

The free program is designed to keep kids reading over the summer while also turning books into a fun family activity. Participants can track reading days or set a book goal, then earn prizes like books, tote bags, gift cards, and even memberships to local attractions like John Ball Zoo and the Frederik Meijer Gardesn.

It has expanded to include adults too. Register online or at any GRPL location, and head to grpl.org for details.

Water Pool-ooza from the City of Grand Rapids

The City of Grand Rapids is inviting families to make a splash and learn more about where their drinking water comes from during "Water Pool-ooza" on Saturday.

The hands-on event takes place at the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant in West Olive and will feature guided tours, interactive activities, and a behind-the-scenes look at how water is treated before it reaches homes across the region.

The event is free, but advance registration is encouraged to reserve a spot.

Dinks and Dingers summer concert series

Dinks and Dingers Social Club in Kentwood is kicking off the summer with live music, food, and a big outdoor party Saturday night!

The summer concert series opens with the high-energy Par-llo Connection Band, bringing R&B, funk, and crowd favorites from the 80s through today. Guests can enjoy the outdoor yard space, enjoy burgers and brats off the grill, as well as other full food and drink services throughout the night.

General admission is $5, or guests can upgrade to VIP seating with table service for a more relaxed concert experience. For a full season lineup or to get tickets, visit dinksanddingers.com.

A Glimpse of Africa mental health and wellness fair

A Glimpse of Africa is bringing the community together for a two-day mental health and wellness fair, Africa Day celebration, and soccer tournament this Saturday and Sunday at Gezon Park in Wyoming.

The event runs from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M. both days and will feature food, music, family activities, wellness resources, and culturally-responsive mental health support. Community members can also connect with local resources including health, financial, and youth mentorship support.

The event is free and open to all.

Grand Raggidy scrimmage night

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby is hosting Scrimmage Night Saturday at Jam Sports in Grandville with two action-packed matchups featuring both newer and advanced skaters from across the region.

Doors open at 4 P.M. and the night also includes a live halftime performance from K-Pop and Hip Hop dance group Hoodiez, plus local vendors, a food truck, and an after party at Fulton Street Pub.

Tickets are available online or at the door. Visit grandraggidy.com for information.

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