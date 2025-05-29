Morning Buzz: May 29, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Lakeshore Rock The Block

Rock The Block is returning to the Lakeshore. Nominations are open for this one-day neighborhood revitalization program in Holland and Zeeland. The celebration is coming up in September, but now's the time to nominate your block for a day of beautification.

The chosen area will get help with things like accessibility, yard clean-up, and landscaping, painting, roofing, siding, and porch repairs, as well as window and door replacements. This is all thanks to the Lakeshore Habitat For Humanity.

All work is done side-by-side with homeowners. The nomination deadline is this Saturday, May 31 - head to lakeshorehabitat.org for all the details.

First annual "Outta The Park" in Holland

The historic Park Theatre in Holland is set to launch its inaugural "Outta The Park: 2025 Summer Comedy Series", trading its usual musical offerings for a star-studded lineup of national comedians.

This new series aims to bring major-league laughs to West Michigan from June through August. Headlining the shows is comedy veteran Tony Rock, younger brother of Chris Rock, known for his roles on "Everybody Hates Chris" and extensive stand-up appearances on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix.

Other acts include Doug Benson, host of the acclaimed podcast "Doug Loves Movies", Bronx-born storyteller Mark Viera, quirky veteran Mitch, and Impressionist and "Saturday Night Live" alum Dean Edwards.

There's even a special showcase with local talent Matt Lauria & Friends. Shows are open to patrons aged 18 and older, or with adult supervision.

Tickets and complete lineup details are available now at parktheatreholland.org.

St. Cecilia Spectacular Jazz Series

Tickets go on sale this week for the St. Cecilia Music Center's Spectacular Jazz Series and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series. Headliners for the Chamber Music shows include Gilbert Kalish and the Viano String Quartet and Quintet Revelations.

The Jazz shows include Catherine Russell, the Emmet Cohen Quintet, and the Branford Farsalis Quartet. It's a one-of-a-kind experience being able to see these performers up close and personal in the 600 seat Royce Auditorium.

For the full lineup and to get your tickets, head to smcgr.org.

Men's Health in Benton Harbor

Folks in the Benton Harbor area have two great ways to get fit and help promote men's health in June. First, a month-long wellness competition begins this weekend and is limited to fifty men who will recieve fitness support, and there will be prizes for top performers.

The second is for everyone - the Men's Health Awareness 5K kicks everything off this Saturday. It all happens at the Pillar Center in Benton Harbor starting at 9. You can get more info and register at presentpillars.org.

Low-Cost Dog Obedience Classes

Want the most well-behaved dog around? The City of Grand Rapids is teaming up with A Pleasant Dog again this summer for low-cost training classes. Through June and July, instructors will teach classes like Dance With Your Dog, Intro To Rally Obedience, Loose Leash Walking, and Come When Called.

These are just $5 for residents and $15 for non-residents. The locations and times vary, from afternoons to evenings and weekends. All classes are held at parks like Huff, Lookout, and Pleasant Park.

Head to the city's website to learn more.

