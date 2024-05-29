Morning Buzz: May 29

1. Get ready for a summer of collegiate baseball as the Muskegon Clippers return to Historic Marsh Field!

Opening night is June 7 and kicks off a 3-game home stand. Part of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, the Clippers showcase top college athletes honing their skills and aiming for the big leagues.

This season promises 36 action-packed games, with 18 at home which features fan sing-alongs, interactive contests, and the chance to run the bases after the game.

Tickets are a steal at $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and kids under 5 get in free. Don't miss out on affordable family fun. Visit muskegonclippers.com for more.

2. Looking for some high-quality entertainment at budget prices? Head to Ridge Point Community Church in Holland as they kick off The Backyard Summer Concert Series.

The first concert kicks off on June 5 with Bakker and Hanegraaff and will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer.

Wrapping up the season will be Colton Dixon on August 28.

The parking lot opens at 5:30 and the show starts at 6:30.

Tickets are $5 a piece, or you can get a season pass for $30.

Purchase tickets at ridgepointff.org/summer-concert-series.

3. This summer, you want the police to catch you as long as you're being safe. Agencies across the state are partnering with McDonald's and the Field Neurosciences Institute to reward those who are doing things right.

Officers, deputies, troopers, and others will reward kids for wearing their helmets, life jackets, and practicing safe behaviors by giving them a coupon for a free ice cream or apple slices at McDonald's.

More than 500 agencies around Michigan are participating in the "Caught Being Safe Program" this summer.

4. Come help support students and teachers in the Grand Rapids Public Schools at the foundation's annual Mindshare Gala.

This year's event is at historic Houseman Field. Guests will be cheered into the stadium and be transported back to the electrifying atmosphere of Friday Night Lights. Your support will make a real difference in the lives of local students and build a brighter future for our community.

Wear your best school swag and snazziest sneakers. The event is Thursday, May 30, with cocktail hour and registration starting at 6, and dinner beginning at 7:00. Tickets are $150, and you can find them at grpsf.org.

5. South Haven has a new kayak launch. The Phoenix Kayak Launch is located at 69237 County Road 388. It's free and Ada-accessible.

The property on which the launch sits was gifted to the South Haven Recreation Authority in 2017. In part, the project was funded by the Michigan Department Of Natural Resources.

To get from the new Phoenix Kayak Launch to the Black River Park Kayak Launch, Soha Surf Shop says it's about two hours.

Also, if you'd like to check it out but don't have your kayak, rentals are available upon request as well as transportation services.