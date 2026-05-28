Morning Buzz: May 28, 2026

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Happy Pure Michigan Superfan Day!

Today is the very first "Pure Michigan Superfan Day", celebrating the people who have helped turn the state's tourism campaign into a cultural phenomenon over the last 20 years.

Pure Michigan is encouraging all of us to share our favorite Michigan memories, photos, road trips, and hidden gems on social media using #YoursPurely and #PureMichigan20. Organizers say the day is all about celebrating the people who proudly show off the Great Lakes state to friends, family, and visitors year-round.

Global Street Food Night in Zeeland

Zeeland's throwing a party tonight and putting international flavors on the menu! Empowering Youth Global Connection is back with their third annual "Global Street Food Night", and it happens tonight from 5 to 8 P.M. in the front parking lot of City On A Hill on Pine Street in Zeeland.

Admission and games are free. The only thing you'll need money for is the food: Tacos Mexico, Famzfood, Inspired Eats, and Kona Ice will all be on-site and ready to feed you right!

The block party will also have face painting, yard yahtzee, cornhole, mancala, chapteh, global fruit tasting, and live music. Visit EYGC's Facebook page for more information.

Traverse City named one of "10 Best Small Towns" list

Traverse City has been named one of Country Living Magazine's "10 Best Small Towns for 2026" and earned the title "Best For Lakeside Getaways"!

The magazine highlighted everything from the area's food scene and wineries to cherry orchards, waterfront views, and classic small-town charm. Country Living also gave a shout-out to local favorites like Fishtown, the National Cherry Festival, and the Old Mission Peninsula for helping make the region a top destination.

Mackinac Island named "Best Summer Travel Destination" in USA Today

Mackinac Island has been named USA Today's "Best Summer Travel Destination" for the fourth straight year!

The announcement was made official at a special ceremony at the Michigan capitol in Lansing, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state legislators joined in celebrating the island's latest win.

This summer, the island is loaded with events, including the Lilac Festival in June, Fourth of July celebrations, and special America 250 programming all season long. Plan your visit at mackinacisland.org.

FSU graduate receives bachelor's degree at 79 years old

79-year-old Leroy Harris earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University!

After dropping out of high school, raising six children, and returning to college later in life, Harris says his motivation has always been helping people, especially young people and those who feel overlooked or written off.

He hopes to keep working in juvenile justice or corrections, using his faith and life experience to guide others in the right direction. His message to anyone who thinks it's too late to start something new? "You're going to be here anyway...so why not go for it?"

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