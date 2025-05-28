Morning Buzz: May 28, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Ne-Yo headlining Allegan County Fair

Another headliner is out for this year's Allegan County Fair. Ne-Yo takes the stage on Friday, September 12. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The three-time Grammy award-winning R&B hitmaker, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist ah s a combine 23 billion streams worldwide. In addition to his own hits, Ne-Yo has written for artists like Rihanna, Beyonce, Usher, Celine Dion, and more.

To get your tickets, head to allegancountryfair.com.

Saugatuck Wilds Nature Preserve opening

There's a new place to get in touch with Pure Michigan as a new nature preserve is set to officially open to the public. The Saugatuck Wilds Nature Preserve, Formerly known as the Airport Protperty, is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow morning, May 29, at 11 A.M.

this event will mark the grand opening of newly developed trails and a scenic overlook deck. The city of Saugatuck collaborated with the outdoor discovery center to transform and open this property which was fully funded by generous community donations totaling $160,000.

In addition to the new trails and essential signage, the property also established a dedicate3d parking area for visitors, and initiated critical efforst to combat invasives species while restoring the natural habitat.

A conservation easement was also secured to permanently protect the eastern portion of the property, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Soccer games to support service members

Help support those who serve by watching some soccer! This Thursday, during the third-annual fundraiser, The Kent County Sheriff's Office takes on the Northwest Soccer Parents at 6 P.M., then at 7:30 it's the U.S. Air Force vs. the U.S. Marine Corps.

This is all happening at Walker Charter Academy off of 3 Mile. It's free to attend and everyone is welcome.

Hayfield Concert returns to Hastings

There's an outdoor concert happening tomorrow at the 960-acre Maple Knoll Farms. The scenic rual backdrop is the setting for the return of the beloved Hayfield Concert.

This cherished local tradition celebrates community spirit and farm life through the music of local Hastings Area Schools. The concert will feature joint performances by Saxon High School and eighth grade bands.

Maple Knoll Farms is owned and operated by Louie Wierenga Jr., a longtime advocate of the Hastings Band Program and past member of the Hastings School Board. His dedication to both agriculture and the arts underscores the concert's reflection of the community's values.

The event also serves as a crucial fundraiser to support the district's band program, which is widely regarded as one of Michigan's strongest.

Attendees are reminded to bring their won lawn chairs to enjoy an unforgettable evening of open-air music. The fun starts at 5:30.

Road to Fondo at Mary Free Bed

Dozens of staff members at Mary Free Bed hopped on bikes and had a "wheel-y" impressive cycling marathon. Doctors, nurses, therapists, and administrators took turns riding for 12 and a half hours straight last week in the hospital's main lobby.

The goal was to raise $125,000 to support Mary Free Bed Kids, wheelchair and adaptive sports, and recreational therapy. The Road to Fondo was all to promote the upcoming Key Bank Grand Fondo on June 21. There are four courses for all skill levels from 80 miles to a 12-mile family ride.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: <b>Facebook</b>, <b>Instagram</b>, & <b>TikTok</b>