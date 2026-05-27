Morning Buzz: May 27, 2026

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Zoo Clues at Potter Park Zoo

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is offering up some after hours for the 21+ crowd! Zoo Clues is an immersive, adults-only puzzle solving challenge where guests step into the zoo to solve a murder-mystery case by hunting for evidence, decoding puzzles, and unraveling suspect alibis at the animal exhibits.

Guests can participate solo or with friends, all while grabbing light snacks and drinks at the zoo bar. the next adventure of clues and conversation takes place June 25 from 5 to 8 P.M.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at potterparkzoo.org.

New Goodwill location to open in Caledonia

A new Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids is coming to Caledonia, thanks to a generous land donation from the William Shurlow Family!

The new location will help fund job training, support, and other services for people working to overcome barriers to employment. While many know the organization for thrift shopping, most of the money spent in stores goes right back to community programs.

The new store will be built on Cherry Meadow Drive. Construction is expected to begin this fall.

Grand Rapids job fair

Express Employment Professionals in Grand Rapids is hosting a job fair tomorrow to connect job seekers with over 150 openings across West Michigan. The event runs from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at their location on 44th Street, featuring opportunities with over 50 local companies in manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, property maintenance, and skilled trades.

Services are free to job seekers, and candidates may receive same-day job offers during interviews throughout the event. Resumes are helpful, but not required, and proper identification is needed.

Participants who cannot attend can visit the Express Employment Professionals website.

"Nature Cat" exhibit opening at Muskegon Museum of History and Science

The Muskegon Museum of History and Science is debuting a new interactive exhibit inspired by the PBS Kids show "Nature Cat".

The exhibit opens Saturday with a free family celebration featuring scavenger hunts, hands-on activities, crafts, and a chance to meet Nature Cat in person.

Families can also enjoy a special soda tasting from Kittywampus Soda. "Nature Cat: Backyard and Beyond" runs through September 12.

Visit lakeshoremuseum.org for details.

Free healthcare clinic this weekend

Remote Area Medical is hosting a free, comprehensive pop-up healthcare clinic at the Ferris State University Sports Complex on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The clinic is open to anyone with no insurance or identification required, offering general medical exams, women's health exams, dental cleanings, extractions, eye exams, and on-site prescription glasses.

Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6 A.M. and patients are encouraged to arrive early as the parking lot opens at midnight this Friday.

Visit ramusa.org for more information.

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