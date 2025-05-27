Morning Buzz: May 27, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Muskegon Area Bike Library Opens June 2

The Muskegon Area District Library and Muskegon County Bicycling Coalition have announced the 2025 opening date for the Muskegon Area Bike Library. This year's bike library will open Monday, June 2.

The Bike Library is a free lending program that offers bike checkouts for Muskegon Area District Library or Hackley Public Library card holders. Bikes are available in a variety of sizes ranging from children's bikes equipped with training wheels to street bikes for adults.

To get a bike, bring your MADL or Hackley Library card to Muskegon Heights Branch of MADL. If you are under 18, bring a guardian with you. Staff at the front desk will help you find the bike that is the appropriate size for you. Before you get a bike, you will need to watch a short bike safety video and sign a waiver (those under 18 must have a guardian to sign the waiver for them). Some bikes are available immediately at the library while some will have to be retrieved from storage. If your bike is in storage, you will be contacted when it's ready for you to pick up.All bikes come with a helmet and a lock.

MABL bikes check out for the entire summer. Nothing is due back until October, but if you find that you have outgrown a children's bike and need the next size up, you can ride to the library and ask to switch your bike to a larger size.

Big Rapids Free Health Clinic

A free healthcare clinic is coming to Big Rapids to address limited access to care. Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will provide free dental, vision, and medical care services from May 31 to June 1.

RAM, in collaboration with Ferris State University, is hosting a free healthcare pop-up clinic at R.L. Ewiglben Sports Complex in Big Rapids. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM removes the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care. This is open to anyone in need, with no insurance or I.D. required.

The clinic doors will open at 6 A.M., and services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, visit ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.

Focus On Ferals Anniversary Celebration

In 2005, a United States Postal Service mail carrier named Gina Bajrić decided to help a few feral cats out of her garage. Twenty years and a dedicated shelter later, "Focus on Ferals" continues to save cats across Michigan. Now, the non-profit is holding a celebration to commemorate all its volunteers have accomplished while raising money to help even more felines.

The volunteer-run shelter will host a 20th Anniversary Celebration on June 1 with free food and drinks, music, local vendors, and tours of the rescue facility. The free event will also feature a silent auction with items from local businesses and activities for children and adults alike. There will also be a Kids' Corner where they can adopt a cute cat stuffy with included adoption certificate!

Every donation made at this event will go toward the cats cared for by Focus on Ferals including kittens, cats with special needs, and ferals assisted through the Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) program.

The celebration will be held from noon to 4 pm. Although there won't be same-day adoptions, visitors will have a chance to meet the potential next member of their family and apply to take them home. For more information on Focus on Ferals, visit focusonferals.org.

Kentwood's "Kickoff to Summer Celebration"

The City of Kentwood is inviting community members to its "Kickoff to Summer Celebration", a fun-filled festival for all ages from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 31.

The Kickoff to Summer Celebration will feature a variety of food trucks and market vendors as well as a beer tent, children's activities and live music, all taking place around City Hall, located at 4900 Breton Ave. SE.

A wide variety of dishes will be available through over 20 food trucks – everything from barbeque and burritos to baked goods and cold treats. The beer tent will feature a variety of brews, including local craft favorites from Railtown Brewing Company. You can shop the more than 15 vendors on hand selling handmade jewelry, art, clothing, sweet treats and more.

The 12th House Anniversary Event

The 12th House, a queer woman-owned gift shop specializing in local handmade art and metaphysical goods, will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a three-day event from May 30 to June 1.

A business beloved by art lovers, crystal collectors, and spiritual seekers, this year's celebration will feature live D.J.'s, artisan tea samples with plant-based snacks, gift bags for early shoppers, tarot readings, henna by local artists, and more.

For more information, visit the12thhousegr.com.

