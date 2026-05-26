Morning Buzz: May 26, 2026

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Rendezoo at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo is getting ready for one of its wildest nights of the year! Rendezoo happens Friday, June 12 at 7 P.M.

The after-hours fundraiser will feature unlimited food tastings, live entertainment, animal experiences, a silent auction, and evening views of the lantern festival throughout the zoo. Guests can also check out the zoo's brand-new otter habitat while enjoying live music, strolling performers, and specialty bites from local restaurants.

Tickets are currently $100, but prices increase June 1. Get yours at jbzoo.org.

GR native featured in Vogue Runway

Alexa Taylor, a Forest Hills Northern graduate and senior fashion student at the Savannah College of Art and Design, was recently featured in Vogue Runway after debuting their collection at SCAD Fashion 2026!

The annual showcase highlights some of the school's top emerging designers, putting Taylor's work on a national stage.

Salvation Army hosting Art of Compassion dinner

The Salvation Army is inviting the community to its second-annual Art of Compassion dinner Thursday, a fundraiser supporting local families and individuals in need.

The event starts at 6 P.M. at the Grand Rapids KROC Center on Division Avenue and will feature live music, food, a silent auction, and powerful stories from people helped by the organization. Last year alone, the Salvation Army in Kent County received nearly 14,000 calls for housing assistance and helped thousands of households with food, utilities, and Christmas support for children.

More information on tickets and tables can be found at sakentcounty.org.

Mobile vision clinic making rounds this summer

Cherry Health is teaming up with Catherine's Health Center to bring more eye care services into West Michigan communities this summer through a mobile vision clinic. Starting June 1, the clinic will rotate between Cherry Health and Catherine's Health Center locations, offering complete eye exams, eyeglasses, and frame selections.

Services are open to everyone, not just current patients. Medicaid and most insurance plans are accepted, along with sliding scale payment options for those without coverage.

The mobile clinic will visit several Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Hastings locations through the end of August.

SOMI State Summer Games

Special Olympics Michigan is getting ready for its biggest event of the year as the 2026 state summer games take over Central Michigan University this Thursday through Saturday.

Nearly 2,500 athletes from across the state will compete in events along with thousands of coaches, volunteers, and fans. The games also feature health screenings, young athletes programs for children ages two to seven, and the energetic opening ceremony with the parade of athletes and lighting of the Flame of Hope.

The weekend is a celebration of inclusion, community, and the power of sports to bring people together. This year's summer games will also serve as the final send-off for Team Michigan before heading to the Special Olympics USA games in Minneapolis next month.

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