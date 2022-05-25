Morning Buzz: May 25

1. Some happy news for Bissell Pet Foundation! They've broken a record during the Spring Empty The Shelters!

More than 13-thousand cats and dogs found homes during its latest event. The number sets a new record for the foundation.

280 shelters in 45 states -- including Michigan -- participated in the two-week event earlier this month. Bissell says it came at a crucial time with many shelters at capacity.

2. After a few years of being closed for renovations, the nearly 100-year-old Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum reopens today!

The major renovation started in 2017 and required the carousel to be dismantled and rebuilt.

While the carousel is reopening, there's still renovation work that needs to be done. Carousel rides will be free for all visitors with the purchase of a general admission ticket! Tickets must be reserved on their website.

3. Want a chance to win tickets to see Toby Keith? All you have to do is roll up your sleeve!

If you donate blood at the Birthday Bash Community Blood Drive, you could win one of 25 pairs of tickets to the 29th annual Birthday Bash.

If you attend the blood drive, donors will also be treated to food, drink, and get a $15 e-card and coupon for a free pint of Culver's custard.

The blood drive will take place at the Walker Ice And Fitness Center on May 31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are recommended and can be made on Versiti Blood Center's website.

4. An online travel guide has named three Michigan destinations among the 150 best places to visit in the U.S! The list by Travel Lemming ranks the most enjoyable summertime attractions in the country.

The three attractions in Michigan on the list are Mackinac Island (#76), Petoskey (#144), and Legs Inn in Cross Village (#149)

One of the writers from travel lemming said, "I’ve visited northern Michigan countless times, but my trip to Mackinac Island remains one of my favorite memories to date."

Travel Lemming lauds Legs Inn for its Polish food and atmosphere and notes Petoskey for its shops, restaurants and Victorian-style cottages.

5. Happy National Wine Day!

In honor of the day, people from across the country are encouraged to gather with friends and let the good times start.

With more than 11,000 wineries in the U.S., getting the drink won't be hard.

Whether you prefer white, red, or rose, as long as you are 21 or older, grab a glass and celebrate. Then snap a photo of the moment and share it on social media using the hashtag national wine day.