Morning Buzz: May 25

1. Tickets go on sale for the Meijer LPGA Classic today. Now that outdoor capacity restrictions are being lifted, organizers are allowing full attendance for the golf tournament.

Daily tickets are $10, a weekly badge will cost $25, but anyone under the age of 17 accompanied by a ticketed adult, along with military members and veterans get free admission.

Tickets sales support Meijer's Simply Give program, a charity that supports food banks and pantries across Michigan.

The four-day tournament kicks off June 17 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

2. Starting today, McDonald's restaurants across the state will begin selling insulated beverage sleeves for $5 to benefit the Ronald McDonald Houses in Michigan.

Money raised will go to help the houses in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Lansing to ensure families with sick or injured children can stay together near the medical care they need.

3. Lowell YMCA announced the name of their newest location set to open in early 2022.

The Litehouse Family YMCA will be opening on the former site of the impact church.

With the lead naming gift by Litehouse, just $200,000 remains for the renovation goal for the facility.

The new YMCA will be more than 17,000-square-feet, and feature health and wellness equipment, a group exercise room, a community room, and a chapel among other things.

4. Portage Parks and Rec is hosting Movies in the Park for a drive-in-style movie experience on Friday, May 28.

The featured film, The Goonies, will start around 9 p.m. and you can get the sound for the movie through your FM radio.

Admission is free and open to the public. Parking will open at 7 and is first come first served. They have concessions there or you can bring your own.

5. First Lady Jill Biden will be making a visit to Grand Rapids this week.

On Thursday, the First Lady plans to highlight the partnerships between federal retail pharmacy partners, and community colleges during her visit to vaccination clinics at Grand Rapids Community College.

She will then head to Kansas City, Missouri for another stop. Her visit comes one week after President Biden made a stop in Michigan to visit the Ford Assembly Plant in Dearborn.