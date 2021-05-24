Morning Buzz: May 24

1. With the governor's announcement that outdoor activities and gatherings can return to normal at the start of July, the Allegan County Fair says they're back this year.

The fair will be held from September 10-18. In 2020 the fair was canceled for only the second time in its 168 year history. The only other cancellation was during the onset of World War II.

Also, Jeff Dunham has been locked in for the opening night, September 10. Tickets for Dunhman's 2020 show will be honored at this year's fair.

2. New Holland's cocktail Bar in South Haven is now open!

They officially opened their doors on Friday, and just like its says, they're a great place for happy hour cocktails or an after-dinner nightcap.

They plan to be open for most of the week and it looks like they're still hiring. Check them out on social media and at newhollandbrew.com.

This isn't the only tasting room for New Holland. They operate another one in Saugatuck but are only open Friday-Sunday.

3.Haagen-Dazs is bringing happy hour to your freezer.

The German ice cream maker is introducing Mojito and Pina Colada flavored ice creams.

There's the Lime Mojito Sorbet, which is infused with a touch of rum and a generous swirl of sweet mint coulis for after-dinner. The Pina Colada Ice Cream contains a creamy coconut and pineapple ice cream, and a swirl of pineapple rum sauce.

The flavors contain less than one percent alcohol per tub. These creamy cocktails will first debut in the UK with no news on when they will make their way to the U.S.

4. With Memorial Day upon us, where do moms stand on vacation plans this summer? A new survey shows what moms want to do, and what they want to avoid, for vacation.

The survey shows that while 93 percent of moms think it's safe to take a vacation, only 36 percent are comfortable flying. This means post-pandemic they are more likely to take road trips, packing up the car or RV.

The same survey shows that kids rate swimming and water parks as number one for summer fun after being cooped up for a year.

The survey conducted for Jellystone Park by Touchstone Research shows more moms are open to camping than staying in hotels than before.