Morning Buzz: May 22, 2026

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The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation grants awarded

What do a pillow maker, a cheesecake duo, a doula agency, and a counselor all have in common? They're all Michigan women building something remarkable, and Olga's Kitchen just wrote them a check!

The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation distributed $55,000 in grants to numerous women-owned Michigan businesses this month. A celebration was held in Detroit on what would have been founder Olga Loizon's 100th birthday. Loizon herself was once denied a bank loan simply because she was a woman, and now, the foundation created in her honor has distributed over $255,000 to Michigan women entrepreneurs to date.

Kristin Revere of Gold Coast Doulas was a Grand Rapids-area recipient.

Gun Lake Memorial Day Cruise, Ride, & Rally

Memorial Day in Gun Lake will feature cars, community, and a special tribute to veterans during the Gun Lake Memorial Day Cruise, Ride, & Rally.

The day includes a 21-mile slow cruise around Gun Lake, a motorcycle poker run, and a community rally at Chief Noonday Car Park. Organizers say all vehicles are welcome as the events come together those who served, including a 3 P.M. performance of Taps, followed by a 50/50 drawing benefiting the Yankee Springs Veterans Memorial.

The afternoon will also feature food, music, vendors, and family activities. Staging starts at 9 A.M. and the cruise kicks off at 11 A.M.. Visit michigantrucksunited.com for more information.

Dog training classes offered at GR parks

The City of Grand Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with local training school A Pleasant Dog to offer a full lineup of summer dog training classes, and most of them will only cost you $5.

Classes cover everything from leash manners and recall training to nosework, impulse control, and tricks. If you have a reactive dog, there are free workshops and groups for that with no dogs required at those sessions.

Classes last one hour, are open to both city residents and non-residents, and scattered across parks throughout Grand Rapids all summer long. Registration is required at grparks.info/dogtraining.

Coppercraft Distillery wins spirits competition award

West Michigan's Coppercraft Distillery took home the "Perfect Pour - America's Best Gin & Tonic" award at the 2026 American Distilling Institute International Spirits Competition!

The Holland-based distillery also earned a gold medal and "Best of" category honors for its contemporary gin, which features 13 botanicals.

Want to try it for yourself? Head to coppercraftdistillery.com.

Michigan WASPs honored with state-wide tribute this weekend

The Michigan chapters of Women in Aviation International and the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots founded by Amelia Earhart, are teaming up for a state-wide tribute to the Women Airforce Service Pilots, known as the WASP, honoring every one of them laid to rest in Michigan.

Tomorrow, volunteer teams will spread out across four regions including Grand Rapids, visiting gravesites and leaving flowers, flags, and tributes behind.

There's another way we can get involved to honor these pioneers! Organizers are collecting birthday cards for Nell "Mickey" Bright, the last living WASP, who turns 105 this summer. To volunteer or send a card, email waigreatlakes@gmail.com.

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