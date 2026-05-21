Morning Buzz: May 21, 2026

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Otterpalooza at John Ball Zoo

Otterpalooza is happening at the John Ball Zoo! It's a big milestone in the zoo's 135th year with a grand opening of a brand-new North American River Otter habitat.

The expanded space is nearly three times larger than the old habitat and features underwater viewing areas, overhead swim zones, a kids' crawl tunnel, and even fish cannons that launch food into the water to encourage natural otter behaviors.

The new exhibit also puts a spotlight on clean water and conservation, reminding visitors how important healthy rivers are for otters in West Michigan.

There's a special ribbon cutting happening tonight at 5 P.M. To learn ore about the exhibit or get your tickets, visit jbzoo.org.

Hackley House bringing back escape room sessions

Puzzle solvers and local historians can experience the Hackley House in a unique way starting May 29 with the return of the popular Attic Escape Room Adventure.

Teams of up to ten players will have 80 minutes to escape by solving puzzles, locks, and riddles that not only challenge your brain, but reveal Muskegon's rich history. Sessions start in May and run through October with three dates already sold out.

Tickets are $20 for Lakeshore Museum Center members and $25 for non-members, and registration is required for this limited-space event.

For more information and to secure your tickets before they sell out, visit lakeshoremuseum.org.

Lafontsee Galleries opening Douglas gallery for season

Lafontsee Galleries and Framing is excited to announce the seasonal grand opening of its Douglas, Michigan gallery, welcoming guests back to the Lakeshore Arts Community for another vibrant season of exhibitions, events, and art consulting services.

To celebrate the season opening, the gallery will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 23 from 6 to 9 P.M. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of art, conservation, and community while exploring the gallery's newest exhibitions and offerings.

The Douglas Gallery compliments Lafontesee Galleries' flagship location in Grand Rapids and strengthens the gallery's presence in one of the Midwest's most-celebrated art and design destinations.

Michigan's Adventure opens tomorrow!

Michigan's Adventure is celebrating its 70th anniversary as the park officially opens for the season tomorrow! This year brings retro-inspired merchandise, the return of Funland Farm Animal Experiences, and extended Friday and Saturday hours in July.

Guests can enjoy brand-new live entertainment starting in June, including the high-flying jet pack water spectacular, family storytelling at the Barnyard Show, and scenic lakeside music with Johnny Breeze. The park is also expanding its food menus with Detroit-style pizza, the chili and bacon Wildcat Dog, and walking tacos.

While the amusement park opens tomorrow, the Wildwater Adventure waterpark won't open until Saturday, June 13 with three wave pools, a lazy river, and waterslides. For more information or to plan your visit, head to the new web address at miadventure.enchantedparks.com.

GRPM opening special Michigander heroes exhibit

Grand Rapids Public Museum is opening a powerful new exhibit this Memorial Day weekend featuring the stories of five Michiganders who served their country across 250 years of American history. Created in partnership with the Michigan Heroes Museum, the display includes real artifacts, uniforms, photos, and stories ranging from the Revolutionary War all the way to NASA's Artemis II mission.

Visitors will learn about heroes including a formerly enslaved soldier who fought in the Revolutionary War, a Native American Civil War sharpshooter, a WWI pilot, a Vietnam War veteran, and Grand Rapids astronaut Christina Koch.

To celebrate the exhibit opening, the museum is offering free admission to veterans and their families Saturday through Monday. The exhibit opens Saturday and will remain on display through 2027 as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.

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