Morning Buzz: May 21

1. United Way and Feeding America West Michigan are teaming up to help local families have access to food.

A food truck provided by Feeding America West Michigan held a free food event on Thursday afternoon at Mona Lake Inn in Muskegon getting food in the hands of those who need it.

As of now, that food truck will appear at the same location in Muskegon once a month from now until September.

2. Who says you need the kids in tow to enjoy the zoo? John Ball Zoo's Adult Night is back this summer.

The 21-and-up event takes place in the evening at the zoo. It's a perfect date night, a chance to network with colleagues, or to enjoy a friends night out.

This year they'll be hosting six nights, which are spread out from June through August.

It'll feature timed tickets that will reduce crowds inside of the zoo and capacity will be limited to 1,000 visitors.

When you purchase a ticket you can choose between four different timed entries. To get tickets head to jbzoo.org.

3. After being closed last summer, Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon is finally opening next Saturday during the Memorial Day Weekend, but they need workers and lots of them!

The amusement park is hosting a job fair on Monday at the park from 3:30-5 p.m. They are looking to fill a variety of positions including lifeguards for the waterpark, food service, security, and guest services.

Michigan's Adventures says rates start at $14 an hour and they offer flexible scheduling.

To learn more, visit jobs.cedarfair.com.

4. A new study says some simple steps will do, but maybe a lot of them. The University of North Carolina study says that walking 2,000 steps a day decreases the chances of death in women by 32 percent.

Each additional thousand steps added a 28 percent decrease of risk and walking 4,500 steps a day decreases death risk even further.

The research studied more than 16,000 women over 60 and tracked their movements for more than six years.

Researchers say the benefits of walking are that it's cheap and it doesn't require special clothing other than supportive shoes.

5. It's a casting call that's out of this world! The Discovery Channel wants to send someone to the international space station next year.

The network is casting for a new show: Who Wants To Be An Astronaut. The contestants will compete for a seat on the first fully private human mission to the ISS. The rocket is set to launch in 2022.

Discovery says you don't have to be a rocket scientist to apply. They are looking for regular people who want to share their journey to space with the world.

Applicants do have to be at least 18-years-old, live in the U.S., are fluent in English, and in "good health."

Apply online at space.castingcrane.com.