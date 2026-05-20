Morning Buzz: May 20, 2026

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Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants across Michigan

Schools, libraries, and nonprofits across Michigan are getting a boost for literacy programs! Over $280,000 in grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is helping support organizations across the state. West Michigan recipients include the Literacy Center of West Michigan and Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan, which each received $10,000 grants.

Other local awards went to Allendale Public Schools, Cedar Springs Public Library, and Townline Elementary. The funding will help groups purchase books, technology, software, and expand reading programs for children, adults, and families.

Petals and Power Tools event at the Flywheelers Museum

The Flywheelers Museum hosted its unique "Petals and Power Tools" swap meet this Saturday in South Haven. This buy, sell, and trade event is strictly limited to flowers, plants, power tools, and hand tools. Admission is just $1.

If you're a vendor, you can rent outdoor lawn space for $5 or a pavilion space with tables and chairs for $15. Vendor registration happens the day of starting at 8 A.M.

The sale starts at 10 A.M. and runs until 4 P.M., with all proceeds benefiting the museum's new gift shop and entrance accessibility upgrades. For more details, visit michiganflywheelers.org.

Miller Auditorium announces seasonal lineup for Zhang Broadway Your Way

Miller Auditorium just announced its 2026-27 Zhang Broadway Your Way season, featuring a mix of musical favorites, Tony winners, and crowd-pleasing spectacles!

Audiences can expect everything from the glittery rock-and-roll story of "A Beautiful Noise" to the pink-powered chaos of "Legally Blonde", plus the soulful journey of "Hadestown" and the high-energy return of "The Wiz".

The season also includes the farm-fresh comedy "Shucked" and special add-on performances of "The Book of Mormon".

New this year, Miller Auditorium is offering two different subscription options, including a flexible "select" package that lets theater fans build their own Broadway adventure. Head to millerauditorium.com for tickets and information!

Kalamazoo food festivals return this August

Two popular foodie festivals are merging into one tasty weekend! "Kalapalooza" is happening this August, combining the Taco and Tequila Fest and the Mac and Cheese Fest with live music.

The two-day event starts Friday, August 28 and features gormet tacos, tequila pairings, and hip-hop acts Ying Yang twins and Twista. On Saturday, August 29, guests can enjoy creative mac and cheese dishes and rock bands Buckcherry and Sponge.

Tickets go on sale May 28 and are expected to sell fast. Fans can join the official priority list for Early Bird pricing, tickets, and VIP access. Visit kalapaloozafest.com to get yours.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month events at the GRPL

The Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with free events, performances, and cultural experiences for all ages.

Upcoming highlights include a community panel discussion on issues impacting AAPI communities Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 P.M. There will be a live taiko drumming performance Saturday from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. Both events are at the main branch.

The library is also offering take-home Ohajiki game kits for kids throughout May and hosting a local Asian history exhibit in partnership with the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation.

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