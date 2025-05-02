Morning Buzz: May 2, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Picnic Pops with the Grand Rapids Symphony

It's been a few years, but it's back - Picnic Pops with the Grand Rapids Symphony! The beloved summer concert series is being revived at a new venue, Millennium Park's Secchia Meadows.

Three concerts are scheduled. The first is Patriotic Pops on July 16, The Music of Journey on July 17, and a grand finale with Broadway legends Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara on July 22.

Conducted by Bob Bernhardt, the series encourages picnics and lawn chairs. Tickets start at $49, with kids 12 and under free.

Tulip Time Fly-In Returns

The popular Tulip Time Fly-In is back for its fourth year at the West Michigan Regional Airport this Saturday, welcoming aviators and local enthusiasts alike.

From 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., pilots flying in for Holland's annual Tulip Time Festival will enjoy complimentary pastries at the airport's business center while providing a unique opportunity to watch a variety of aircraft arrive from across the region. To ease downtown parking concerns, convenient and affordable transportation to and from the festivities will be available from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. with a $5 round-trip fare and free rides for children.

Organizers encourage attendees, both pilots and local residents, to RSVP on the Facebook event to ensure sufficient refreshments for everyone planning to enjoy this aviation-focused start to the tulip time celebration.

For additonal details, visit westmichiganregionalairport.com.

Fans of Valley Field Brick and Wall Campaign surpasses $50,000

They are one step closer to crossing home plate. Fans of Valley Field's "Brick and Wall" campaign have now raised over $50,000! The grassroots non-profit is celebrating a major milestone in its effort to renovate the historic Sullivan Field (formerly Valley Field).

Dave Anderson, whose brick purchase pushed the campaign over the $50,000 mark, was honored at the field yesterday. The overall capital campaign now stands at $4.43 million towards its $5 million goal, with significant support from the city of Grand Rapids, the state of Michigan, Bissell, and Meijer.

Bricks can be aquired for as little as $150, while a $1,000 donation secures inclusion on the wall. This public and private partnership aims to restore the field's historic 1937 wooden grandstands and create a year-round community space while preserving the baseball heritage of the venue that has hosted over 70 players who have gone on to play in the majors.

Camp Sparkle Pre-Registration Now Open

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids announces two June sessions of its popular free day camp, Camp Sparkle, for children ages 5 to 11 coping with cancer or grief.

The first session, focusing on grief support, will run June 16, 18, and 20. The second session, dedicated to cancer support, will be held June 23, 25, and 27. Each session take place Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:15 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Clubhouse.

Camp Sparkle offers emotional well-being activities led by professionals and volunteers, featuring guests from the Grand Rapids Symphony, Drums For All, breakdancers, and the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Pre-registration is required via the Gilda's Club website at gildasclubgr.org or by phone at (616) 453-8300.

Free PGA Hope Program with Kent County veterans

Kent County veterans are currently training with PGA professionals through the Free PGA Hope Program, and you or a veteran you know could do it, too!

The program is aimed at enhancing veterans well-being via golf instruction and equipment. The current six-week program is running on Tuesdays until May 20th at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club in Cascade Township, with recent sessions focusing on the short game.

Instruction is available for all skill levels. Additional summer and fall sessions are being planned.

Interested veterans can call the Michigan PGA Section office at (517) 641-7421 for sign-up information.

