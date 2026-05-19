Morning Buzz: May 19, 2026

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Jill of All Trades at FSU

A special event at Ferris State University is shining a light on the growing need for skilled trade workers, and the push to get more women involved. "Jill of All Trades" brought more than 100 women to campus for hands-on experiences in welding, automotive technology, heavy equipment, manufacturing, and more.

Organizers say Michigan is expected to need tens of thousands of skilled workers each year through 2032, and right now, women make up less than 3/5% of many traditional trade roles.

Grand Rapids named one of the best cities nation-wide for career building

Grand Rapids has been named the 16th best country in the U.S. for starting a career, named in Wallethub's 2026 rankings!

The city landed its top spot thanks to a thriving job market, high quality of life, and strong wages for young professionals. Local officials say the ranking reflects ongoing momentum, with greater Grand Rapids adding 2,000 new jobs in 2025 alone and attracting younger talent at a higher rate than the state and nation.

The share of 25- to 34-year-olds in greater Grand Rapids reached 14.4% in 2025. The city was listed 20th in 2023 and 19th in 2024.

For the complete metric breakdown and city rankings, you can visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

GRPL brings back "Introduction To..." classes

The Grand Rapids Public Library is expanding its popular "Introduction To..." class series after community demand kept growing! The free classes cover everything from civic leadership and local infrastructure to bird watching, composting, and container gardening, giving residents a chance to learn new skills without the homework stress.

Tonight's session is "Introduction to Pocket Praries and Container Gardening". It's happening from 6:30 to 7:30 P.M. at the Seymour Branch Library. Participants will learn how native plant gardens can help support pollinators, even in small spaces or apartments.

Head to grpl.org for a full schedule.

Happy Birthday to veteran Pete Zimmer!

A celebration was held yesterday for a local hero as Navy veteran and longtime hospital volunteer Pete Zimmer turned 99 years old! The WWII veteran, who served in both WWII and the Korean War, has logged more than 2,000 hours volunteering with the facilities department at U of M Health-West since 2017!

Armed with a clipboard and attention to detail, Pete regularly walks the hospital looking for maintenance or safety concerns. Friends, family, and co-workers gathered at the hospital cafe in Wyoming to honor his incredible milestone and his deep dedication to the community.

Happy belated Birthday, Pete!

Mother-daughter duo graduate from CMU on same weekend

It was an extra special Mother's Day weekend celebration for a South Haven mom and daughter who both graduated from Central Michigan University!

Sheena Northern-Espinoza earned her Master's Degree in human resource administration, while her daughter, Alondra Northern, received her Bachelor's Degree in psychology. The two were among nearly 2,500 students walking across the stage during spring commencement ceremonies in Mount Pleasant.

Alondra completed her studies on campus, while Sheena balanced her Master's program through CMU Online, making the shared milestone even more meaningful.

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