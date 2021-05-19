Morning Buzz: May 19

1. Are you itching to see some ice action? The Grand Rapids Griffins announced the date of their home opener.

The season starts October 15 at home in a match-up that has yet to be determined.

The Griffins say they will be hosting their annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Friday, December 31 as well as the Griffins' Youth Foundation events in January at Rosa Parks Circle.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to griffinshockey.com.

2. The City of Kalamazoo is also asking people for input on what they want to be built at the Children's Nature Playscape near Bronson Park.

It'll be the largest natural playscape in an urban setting.

Weigh in on the plan at an upcoming meeting on May 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the future site of the Playscape on AcademyStreet.

Organizers are halfway to their fundraising goal, and a grand opening is planned for spring next year.

If you're interested in donating, visit kalamazooplayscape.org.

3. If a favorite pastime is walking the Mighty Mac on Labor Day, the Mackinac Bridge Authority still tentatively planning to hold the event.

At this time, the walk will only take place if 70 percent of the state is vaccinated, which is in line with the State of Michigan's Vacc to Normal.

The Bridge Authority says they'll revisit walk plans at their July 9 meeting, or possibly earlier if new guidelines or mandates change.

The 2020 event was another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and was canceled.

4. Lollapalooza is announcing a comeback this summer. Chicago's largest music festival- bringing in 100,000 people a day, will return to Grant Park at full capacity.

Festival-goers will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test or be fully vaccinated.

The festival runs from July 29 - August 1.

The line-up will be announced later today, but rumors are swirling that the Foo Fighters, Journey, and Chicago are just a few of the bands that will be performing.

5. Bank of America announced it will raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 per hour by 2025.

The company's CEO says it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars per year, but the policy will increase loyalty and pay shareholders back in the long term.

Bank of America already pays its employees at least $20 an hour.

It said Tuesday it will also require all of its vendors and suppliers to pay employees at least $15 per hour.