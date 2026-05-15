Morning Buzz: May 15, 2026

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Ryan and Brooklyn Newman at Berlin Raceway

NASCAR champion Ryan Newman and his 15-year-old daughter Brooklyn are set for a family showdown at Berlin Raceway tomorrow!

The duo are at the track for an open practice session today as they gear up for the debut of the Michigan Modified Series. You can catch the Daytona 500 winner and his daughter in action starting Saturday at 4 P.M.

Ticket information can be found at berlinraceway.com.

Muskegon Boat and Powersports Show

Summer is dropping anchor in Muskegon this weekend with the return of the Muskegon Boat and Powersports Show at Adelaide Pointe Marina. The free, three-day event runs today through Sunday.

With boats, personal watercraft, and powersports vehicles both in the water and on land, over 20 dealers and 60 top brands will be on site. The event will also feature live entertainment and food trucks. New this year is the "Walkway of Power", showcasing high-performance rides, plus a "Captain's Broker Alley" filled with used boats for sale.

Visit muskegonboatshow.com for details.

Gold Star Mothers' military suicide awareness walk-a-thon

The Western Michigan chapter of American Gold Star Mothers is bringing the community together with a purpose in Paw Paw. It's the fourth annual Military Suicide Awareness Walk-a-Thon this Sunday, May 17.

It will begin at Maple City Veterans Memorial Park at noon with registration before the walk kicks off at 1 P.M. Registration is only $10.

Funds raised will help raise vital awareness for military suicide and support this group of local moms who turn their grief into action by working to help veterans, active-duty members, and their families. Get more at americangoldstarmothers.org.

Puppies on the Harmony Brewing Company patio

Puppies are taking over the patio at Harmony Brewing Company as the Eastown favorite kicks off its "Puppies On The Patio" season!

Throughout May, dog owners can grab half-off dog beer with the purchase of a human beer. The fun continues Saturday with a puppy pool party featuring kiddie pools, treats, and DIY bedazzled poop bags for four-legged guests. Then, on May 22, Harmony is partnering with A Pleasant Dog for a free patio etiquette class to help pups brush up on their public manners.

For more information, head to harmonybeer.com.

Creston pancake breakfast

The Creston Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual pancake breakfast tomorrow from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. Spencer Street will be packed with kids activities, live performers, and art projects.

Stop by Sparrow's Coffee for a cup or head to Georgie's Farm Market for a sneak peek at the new nonprofit grocery store opening in June. You can even get a free tree or plant from MV Tree!

There is also a small sample of over 20 booths from local vendors you can find at the event. Interested in the Creston Neighborhood and more events coming this year? Visit crestongr.com.

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