Morning Buzz: May 14, 2026

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Free dental cleaning day offered by Contemporary Family Dental

A free dental day in Grand Rapids is giving people a chance to take care of something many have been forced to put off. Contemporary Family Dental will host its annual "Smiles From The Heart" event this Friday, offering free cleanings, fillings, or extractions for adults without dental insurance or who cannot afford care. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 A.M. until capacity is reached.

Over the past decade, the program has provided more than $450,000 in free dental care across West Michigan. The office is at Breton and Burton.

For more information, visit contemporaryfamilydental.com.

Stomp Out Stigma walk

It's time to turn awareness into action this Mental Health Awareness Month as community members prepare to gather for the 24th annual Stomp Out Stigma walk this Saturday, May 16.

Taking place at the Seward Parking Lot on the Grand Valley State University Pew Campus, the event expects over 1,000 participants to raise awareness for mental health education and suicide prevention. Registration is free and opens on-site at 8 A.M. with a short program beginning at 9:30 A.M. before the walk kicks off.

All proceeds from the event go directly toward equipping local schools and workplaces with the tools to recognize warning signs and empower individuals to seek help. You can get more information at benice.org/walk.

Unified Day with SOMI at MSU

Hundreds of athletes came together at Michigan State University yesterday for the first-ever standalone Unified Day hosted by Special Olympics Michigan.

The event featured inclusive competition in sports like bocce, pickleball, and track, where athletes with and without intellectual disabilities compete side-by-side. This used to be part of the state summer games at Central Michigan University, but organizers say moving Unified Day into its own event helped create a bigger focus on accessibility, teamwork, and community connection.

This year also marked the debut of Unified Team Track, a new format designed to emphasize collaboration and shared success.

Veggie and plant sale at Blandford Nature Center

Get ready to grow your green thumb at the Blandford Nature Center's fifth annual Vegetable and Native Plant Sale taking place this Saturday, May 16 at the Blandford Farm on Milo Street in Grand Rapids from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.

There, you can brows hundreds of organically-grown vegetable starters and native Michigan plants perfect for your summer landscaping. Experts from the farm and land stewardship teams will be on hand to answer your questions while representatives from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Wormies Composting provide tips on soil health and composting.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, with all proceeds from plant sales directly supporting the Blandford Nature Center mission of environmental education.

Girls On The Run 5K

Girls On The Run West Michigan is hosting its Celebration 5K this Saturday at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, bringing together participants from Kent and Ottawa Counties for a family-friendly run and walk.

The event is designed to be fun, non-competitive, and open to all abilities, with activities like bib decorating, a glitter station, and community cheerleading along the course.

Community members can still sign up to participate, volunteer, or just come out to celebrate. Head to gotrwm.org for the details.

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