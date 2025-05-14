Morning Buzz: May 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Free Bike Rodeo

The Free Bike Rodeo hosted by Kazoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is happening this afternoon from 5 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at Mayors' Riverfront Park to help children get ready for summer biking.

Kids can bring their bikes and helmets for fitting by public safety officers and participate in a bike safety course. Open roads will be on hand to offer minor bike repairs, and Fresh Food Is Fun will have their bike blender. Free goodie bags and helmets from Safe Kids Kalamazoo County will be available.

There will also be fire truck and police cruiser demonstrations. Families who registered online are eligible for a free bike drawing. On-site registration is also open for the first 150 kids.

Children's Entrepreneur Market

Kids can have the best ideas and you can see their business in action at the Children's Entrepreneur Market this weekend. This is the first of several markets across West Michigan this season. Saturday's is at the demolition derby at the Ionia Fairgrounds from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

This is designed for young people ages 5 to 17 with everything from homemade dog treats, slime, jewelry, and stickers. Interact with these young entrepreneurs and help support their dreams.

To learn more about upcoming markets in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Lowell, and more, head to childrensentrepreneurmarket.com.

Allegan County Cereal Drive

The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative, a branch of the Allegan County Community Foundation, is in the middle of its 2025 Cereal Drive which runs until the end of the month. This important initiative addresses the increased need for food assistance during the summer, when many children in Allegan County no longer have access to school-provided breakfast and lunch.

By collecting cereal, the drive aims to stock local food pantries and ensure that children have a reliable start to their day. Thanks to the Collaborative's ability to purchase in bulk, donations go even further, often allowing them to acquire nearly two boxes of cereal for the price of one at retail.

Community members and businesses are encouraged to contribute by donating cereal boxes or making financial donations.

For more details, visit alleganfoundation.org.

VFW Day of Service

Today is the VFW Day of Service, and everyone is invited to be a part of a large-scale community cleanup in Grand Haven. Post 2326 and the Forgotten Stewardship will mobilize volunteers to clean public spaces, beautifying the city while building community spirit through thisveteran-led service.

It runs from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. today. Just meet at the Chinook Pier Parking Lot. There's a chance to win prizes and Grand Armory Brewing is offering discounted drafts to all who volunteer.

Barley, BBQ, and Beats

Hospice of Michigan is calling out last call for its Barley, BBQ, & Beats fundraising events. Out of the five events held in Michigan, The Final Fiesta, will be held at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids this Saturday from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. This signature event features craft cocktails from local distilleries, BBQ from local pit masters, and live music to support access to not-for-profit hospice care.

Tickets are $65 in advance or $75 at the door in and include tokens for three BBQ and three cocktail servings. Live performances will be by Brena and Robin Horlock. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan's open access program.

For tickets and information, visit hom.org/bbb.

