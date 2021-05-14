Morning Buzz: May 14

1. A great new place to get away and explore Grand Rapids is the Raddison Hotel!

Raddison just opened along the Grand River on Ann Street, just two miles from downtown. The hotel features 162 guest rooms and suites, as well as a fitness center, heated indoor pool, and free wi-fi. There is also an on-site restaurant with a sundeck for outdoor dining.

The property also has room for large-scale events. The Grand River Ballroom can accommodate up to 180 people.

2. In need of a sweet treat? Gaby's Gourmandise is now open at the Downtown Market.

Owner Chef Jean-Gabriel held a soft opening last week. The Patisserie serves up authentic French and French-inspired items like cakes, tarts, and crepes.

Savory menu items include sandwiches, quiches, pies, salads, soups, and stews.

Gaby's Gourmandise is located in the space that was occupied by Sweetie-licious Bake Shoppe.

3. The Amy Van Adel Library recently opened its doors on Thursday in downtown Ada. It's more than just a new Kent District Library, it's also the township's new community center.

The library's already had more than 14,000 visitors since its soft opening back in February. It also has a courtyard and plenty of space to host events.

More than $11 million was raised to open the new library.

4. The City of Muskegon wants to make sure you have a place to park at the beach this summer.

The city is offering free seasonal beach parking passes for residents.

Those who don't live there can purchase a pass for $20. The passes are available now at Muskegon City Hall and can be purchased at the beach parking kiosks starting on Saturday.

Paid parking is enforced at Muskegon Beach from May 15 to September 15.

5. A high school senior is celebrating a rare invitation. Luke Leto, a Portage Central Senior who's gained a lot of attention as one of the best baseball players in the class of 2021, has already signed with Louisiana State University.

He will be playing for the Kalamazoo Growlers in the Northwoods League this summer. It's generally reserved for guys who have already played at least one year of college baseball.

The Growlershad to get special permission to add Leto to the team because he's a high school senior.

The Growler season starts on Memorial Day. Leto will join after his high school season ends.