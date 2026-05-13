Morning Buzz: May 13, 2026

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Salvation Army Week

It's National Salvation Army Week, and here in West Michigan, the focus is turning to a growing community need. The Salvation Army says more families and seniors in Kent County are struggling with rising costs, forcing many to choose between basics like food, housing, and gas.

The organization reports food pantry visits are up 26% compared to last year, with thousands of requests for housing and utility assistance already pouring in. Leaders say they expect more people who have never needed help before to reach out for support this year.

If you want to help, head to sakentcounty.org.

Holland Farmers Market open for season

Market season is back and the Holland Farmers Market is ready! It officially opened for the 2026 season this morning at the 8th St. marketplace.

Over 80 local farmers and specialty vendors will be on hand every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. offering fresh spring produce, plants, and gormet foods. Shoppers can expect early spring harvests like asparagus and rhubarb along with five new vendors joining the lineup this year, including Zomburgers and Pera Pizzeria.

The market continues to support the community by accepting Bridge Cards, Sun Bucks, and Double Up Food Bucks. Remember to leave your pets at home, as they are not permitted within the market grounds. Get all information at hollandfarmersmarket.com.

Community Cafe opening inside HUB 07

A new community coffee spot is now open in Grand Rapids' Boston Square neighborhood. Amplify GR has partnered with Last Mile Cafe to operate the community cafe inside HUB 07 on Kalamazoo Ave.

The Black and female-owned coffee company celebrated its grand opening last week and is now serving customers daily inside the new community center. Organizers say the space is designed to be m ore than just a coffee shop, offering a place for neighbors to gather, connect, and build community.

Learn more about all of the things happening at hub07.com.

Foreshore Adventure Run

The 11th annual Foreshore Adventure Run returns to Pere Marquette Beach this Saturday!

This 5K obstacle course challenges runners with a rotating lineup of 25 wet and sandy obstacles designed to test agility and endurance. Participants can expect the return of the signature 50-foot waterslide alongside new obstacles, as the course is designed so that one-third of the challenges are re-imagined each year to provide a fresh experience for repeat runners.

Beyond the physical challenge, every dollar raised directly supports the Muskegon Rescue Mission in its efforts to provide shelter, meals, and long-term recovery programs for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Mental wellness resource event at Garfield Park

Positive Impact For Live and Family Outreach Center is hosting its "Connecting and Thriving Mental Wellness Resource" event Saturday at Garfield Park from 1:30 to 5 P.M.

This free, family-friendly event will feature food, fitness activities, games, music, and resources from local organizations aimed at supporting healthier, stronger communities. Organizers say the goal is to bring people together, encourage connection, and help families across valuable support services in a fun and welcoming setting.

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