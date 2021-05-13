Morning Buzz: May 13

1. Kids ages 12-15 can now officially get a COVID-19 shot after the CDC signed off on it, but only for Pfizer.

It comes just two days after the FDA gave the green light, saying the shot is safe and effective for that age group.

States and cities are already laying out their plans to administer the vaccine to young teens, with some even offering incentives such as gift cards and free tickets to various venues.

2. Bronson Health Care is now opening its clinics to vaccinate people 12 and older.

Being a Bronson patient isn't required, but appointments do need to be made through their website.

There will also be a vaccine clinic on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. for those 12 and older.

Children under the age of 17 must-have parental consent.

To date, more than 7.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered here in Michigan.

3. The four-day Meijer LPGA Classic announced it's returning to West Michigan.

This year's tournament will be held June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club.

5,000 tickets will be available per day, which is roughly one-third of the traditional capacity.

Single-day tickets will be $10 each, but weekly grounds passes will not be available this year.

Proceeds benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks food pantries across the Midwest.

4. The checkered flag has been waved and crossing the finish line, and snagging $50,000 for the Berlin Raceway.

The Michigan track won the Advance My Track Challenge. Berlin was one of six, NASCAR Sanctioned, short tracks in the country that were part of the final round fan vote.

It received the most votes in the first-year contest so it'll get the Grand Prize of $50,000, which is huge news for the track.

They plan to use some of the money to update the concessions building, renovate the turn two-party deck and start a non-profit.

5. It's not just chicken Chick-Fil-A is running low on, it's also facing a shortage of side sauces.

The restaurant chain says it's reportedly limiting the number of sauces that customers can receive with their meals.

Chick-Fil-A will give one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal, and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

The problems are already complicated by industry-wide supply chain shortages, particularly in chicken, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting production because of shutdowns.