Morning Buzz: May 12, 2026

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Grand Rapids adds new sister city

Grand Rapids is officially expanding its international family! The city has signed a new sister city agreement with Vaughan, Ontario, Canada!

Opening the door for cross-border collaboration in business, culture, education, and the arts, city leaders say the partnership connects two fast-growing communities with shared strengths in manufacturing, health care, food processing, and creative industries.

The agreement also links Grand Rapids more deeply into the massive Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Economic Region, which generates more than eight trillion dollars in GDP. Future plans include business missions, student and artist exchanges, public art projects, and sports diplomacy.

Composite Community at the GRPM

Tomorrow night, students from East Kentwood High School are sharing powerful narratives of immigration and resettlement during a public event titled "Composite Community". The Grand Rapids Public Museum will host these personal presentations starting at 6 P.M. as part of a mission to formally add student stories and family photographs to city archives.

The evening features histories form countries including Mexico, Congo, Vietnam, and Bosnia, along with cultural performances by the Asian Student Union and African Student Union. The project aims to ensure that the diverse narratives of migration and resettlement, which are often left out of traditional history books, are preserved in West Michigan history.

Kalamazoo Bike Rodeo

Kids can tune up their rides and their bike skills just in time for summer at a free bike rodeo in Kalamazoo! Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are hosting the event tomorrow from 5 to 6:30 P.M. at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market.

Kids can bring their bikes and helmets for fittings, safety checks, and a hands-on bike course with different skill stations. There will also be free helmets for kids who need them, minor bike repairs, plus a chance to see fire trucks, police cruisers, and KDPS bike officers up close.

Families who register ahead of time can even enter two win a free bike. Visit kzooparks.org/bikerodeo to do that.

New Aldi location opening in Lowell

The wait is almost over for Lowell grocery shoppers as Aldi prepares to unveil its newest location at 11755 Fulton Street!

Celebrations kick off with a sneak peek for customers starting tomorrow, May 13 for those who want to start shopping early. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place May 14 at 8:45 A.M.

The first 200 customers on opening day will receive a "golden ticket" potentially worth up to $100 along with a bag of Aldi goodies and a free eco-friendly shopping tote.

West Michigan Opera Project presents La Bohème

West Michigan Opera Project is presenting La Bohème in a semi-staged performance with the Kalamazoo Philarmonia and Kalamazoo Children's Chorus.

The opera follows a group of young artists in Paris as they navigate love, friendship, and heartbreak, all set to Puccini's sweeping score. Performances are set for May 15 in Kalamazoo at First Presbyterian Church and May 17 in Grand Rapids at Fountain Street Church.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids show are free. Head to westmichiganoperaproject.com for details.

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