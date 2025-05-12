Morning Buzz: May 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Bark For The Park in Kentwood

The City of Kentwood's Bark For The Park event is a great way for community members and their canine companions to help fund improvements at Kellogg Woods Dog Park while enjoying a fun evening.

The annual event will be held this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. at Kellogg Woods Park. Admission is free to the event that features local pet vendors, a pet craft station, photo booth, and dog agility course.

Financial donations accepted to fund future improvements at Kellogg Woods Park, building on past projects like a dog-friendly drinking fountain and an upcoming shade structure. A new photo fundraiser, "Kentwood's Cutest Pup", allows attendees to vote for their favorite dog by donating, with proceeds supporting the dog park.

Food trucks Patty Matters and Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids will also be on-site for purchases.

Third annual "Love Your Neighbor" pickleball tournament returns

Love pickleball? Love your neighbor with the third annual pickleball tournament this Saturday to raise awareness and money for the more than one in three families in Ottawa County struggling to make ends meet.

The organization "Love Your Neighbor" is seeing a substantial increase in families joining the program that offers education and resources to improve lives and move people out of crisis.

The tournament is full, but everyone is welcome to come watch. This is happening from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the pickleball courts at 5535 School Avenue in Hudsonville.

To learn more about the organization and all it does, head to lovewm.org.

Ottawa County Community Health Fair

The Community Health Fair of Ottawa County is set to return on May 16. This is the third year for the annual event that brings nearly 40 local agencies providing resources and promoting health and wellness.

The event runs from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. in the afternoon at the Salvation Army on Clover Street in Holland. Snacks and activities are included as well.

You can get more info at miottawa.org.

The Rapid expands ride service

The Rapid is expanding it's service for the summer with the route 100.

This will offer new and increased service every half hour for the west side on Saturdays and hourly service on Sundays between 11 A.M. and 7 P.M. That includes a stop at Millenium Park, giving more people access to all the park has to offer.

The route 100 runs from Rapid Central Station at Cesar E Chavez, or customers can board at any one of the 36 stops on the west side route.

This new route is already running. If you want more information, head to ridetherapid.org.

