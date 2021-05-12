Morning Buzz: May 12

1. Blandford Nature Center's Syrup is number one! They won the 2021 Alpine Historical Commission's Annual Maple Syrup Contest held in April.

Syrup from six producers in the West Michigan area took part.

There are still some bottles for sale in their online gift shop, but quantities are low, so hurry and grab some!

2. The City of Walker also announced that its Memorial Day Parade is back on, but it will be running down remembrance road instead of Lake Michigan Drive.

The route is twice as long so people can spread out, and no one will be walking outside of their cars or tossing items to the crowd.

It's set to kick off at noon on Memorial Day.

3. A happy update to the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event that took place last week.

They report that 681 animals right here in Michigan found a forever home during the event.

Empty the Shelters is a nationwide push to help find homeless pets a loving family. Adoption costs were reduced to help incentivize people looking for a furry friend.

Overall, 4,000 animals were adopted during the event nationwide, including cats, dogs, guinea pigs, and even bunnies.

4. National Maritime Day is May 22, and the Downtown Ludington Board is celebrating with a run around the harbor.

Registration is open until the day before the race for just $30, which goes towards community events and projects.

Everyone running gets a commemorative t-shirt. Plus there will be medals for finishers as well as the first, second, and third place in each age group.

The run starts at Waterfront Park at 9 a.m.

Find more information at downtownludington.org/runludington or by searching #RunLudington.

5. Target is launching its own line of plant-based foods under its Good and Gather brand.

It'll include more than 30 meat and dairy alternatives like vegan spreads, plant-based dips, as well as imitation meat and chicken products.

The new food will gradually roll out on Target's website and in stores by the fall.